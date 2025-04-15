You’d think picking a team from the best Australian players in an Ashes year would be relatively straightforward.

Mal Meninga, over 20 years with the Kangaroos and before that Queensland, has proven himself a pick-and-stick guy. It should be a lot harder to get into his team than out of it.

This year, however, might be different. Penrith have provided the bulk of the talent for a long time, but they’re cellar dwellers at the moment. Does that make their players bad now? Or does it mean that the supporting cast aren’t as good as they used to be?

With 12 months between fixtures in a brutal sport like rugby league, it’s hard to predict anything. Indeed, several on this list are currently injured.

Then there’s the defections. Several key stars have already suggested that they will opt for Samoa above Australia, and you can guarantee that a few Tongans will do the same once the Pacific Championships move into view.

Still, with six weeks of NRL in the bank, it’s possible to get some formlines, pick a few bolters and work out who might yet get picked for the Kangaroos at Wembley in October.

Fullback: Dylan Edwards (Penrith)

If you want proof that it truly is harder to get into this Kangaroos team than to get out of it, ask Dylan Edwards.

He bided his time as far as rep footy is concerned, and actually debuted for Australia before he’d played Origin. It was pretty amazing for a bloke that’s won the Clive Churchill Medal and been a key player in four Premierships.

He’ll face a lot of competition, but it would be a surprise if Edwards didn’t hold onto the jersey.

Reece Walsh hasn’t been close to his best so far in 2025, Kalyn Ponga wants to rep the Kiwis and two other options – more on which later – can play elsewhere.

You’ve also got Tom Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell elsewhere in the squad, so there will be no lack of options.

Wingers: Zac Lomax (Parramatta) & Xavier Coates (Melbourne)

Xavier Coates, barring a late bid to rep PNG, is pretty much nailed on for one spot, but if Zac Lomax gets picked again this year, two things will have happened.

For one, he’ll have accepted that he is actually a winger at his club, and for two, he’ll have been decent enough to divorce the poor quality of his club from his own performances.

A third might be a strong Origin series, but that would require him to return in time from the broken foot that currently has Lomax sidelined.

Jack Bostock is a bolter to take over from Lomax for NSW and, if he plays, then there’s a chance he stakes a big enough claim for the Kangaroos as well. Jacob Kiraz has committed to Lebanon but if they don’t have a game, he’ll put his hand up.

If he doesn’t, the race for a wing spot is wide open. The likes of Brian To’o and Murray Taulagi will play for Samoa, while Josh Addo-Carr’s time has probably come and gone.

Turbo can do it and has in the past, as has Edwards. Watch, too, for Selwyn Cobbo is now back on a wing and, despite losing Mal’s favour ahead of the last World Cup, he could play himself in all over again.

Centres: Latrell Mitchell (Souths) & Tom Trbojevic (Manly)

Nobody picks specialist centres anymore, so assuming everyone is fit, Meninga will opt to recast two fullbacks into that position just to get them in the side.

Latrell was previously a centre and can play that role, while Turbo has excelled in it for NSW, though usually by playing more like a roaming fullback than a traditional 3.

Then again, he’s also shown that he can be stood up by half-decent attack, something Herbie Farnworth would very much like the look of.

Like wingers, the trouble for Australia is that the best of the best play for someone else. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow played last year, but has heavily intimated that he’s playing for Toa Samoa.

Matt Burton won Dally M Centre of the Year once upon a time and could come into thinking, especially if they want a big boot, but the eight of the last ten winners of that award play for someone else – notably Samoa’s Stephen Crichton and Tonga’s Kotoni Staggs, but also Joey Manu, Farnworth and the now-retired Justin Olam.

Val Holmes is the exception and might come into consideration.

Halves: Cameron Munster (Melbourne) & Nathan Cleary (Penrith)

The halves are about the easiest position to pick here. Cam Munster has been selected when available going all the way back to the 2017 World Cup and Nathan Cleary is the best player in the world.

Then again, neither played last year due to injury, so the incumbency is actually with Tom Dearden and Mitchell Moses. They won’t be first choice by any means, but can play back-ups.

The Cowboys haven’t been great, which might reflect badly on Dearden and if it does, Nicho Hynes is an option. His rep career has been chequered to say the least but if Cronulla do well, Hynes’ stock will be high.

Ezra Mam is the forgotten man at the moment due to his drug ban, but that’ll be ancient history by the time the Ashes starts. He could well get the nod ahead of Dearden.

Props: Pat Carrigan (Broncos) & Lindsay Collins (Roosters)

There’s a huge void in the front row with Payne Haas touting himself to play for Samoa rather than Australia this year. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, who was injured last year, has also expressed the same interest.

That will be great for the game – and will make the Pacific Championships mandatory viewing – but leaves a gap in the Kangaroos’ pack that nobody can fill.

Pat Carrigan was already a front-rower for Australia even when he wasn’t for Brisbane, but the other spot is wide open. Lindsay Collins is the archetypal good tourist and should get a gig – if he can stay fit – in some capacity.

Off the bench, the incumbents are Penrith’s Lindsay Smith and the token New Zealand Warrior, Mitch Barnett. They were vibes selections to some extent last year and have a tenuous grip on the jersey to say the least.

If not them, then Jake Trbojevic will always be in the conversation, but nobody else is battering the door down. Tom Hazleton? Max King? Reuben Cotter?

Hooker: Harry Grant (Melbourne) with Ben Hunt (Broncos)

If fit, this is Harry Grant, then daylight. Ben Hunt, assuming he wants to continue playing rep footy, will be the bench option, as much as a halves cover as a 9.

If either goes down, things get very complicated. Reece Robson does the job for NSW but is tipped to lose that job to Api Koroisau, who is Fijian.

Reed Mahoney has been excellent to start the year but is probably a liability given his discipline. Cory Paix has been the breakout star in the position, but it’d probably be Penrith’s Mitch Kenny just for consistency’s sake.

Second-row: Angus Crichton (Roosters) & Liam Martin (Panthers)

The back row is hugely strong for the Kangaroos. Last year, it was Angus Crichton and Hudson Young, but that was without either of Liam Martin or Cameron Murray, both of whom are arguably better players.

Martin and Crichton are undroppable if fit, but Murray is currently injured. The Souths captain might also be punished by his versatility: he can play 13 and, at a push, in the front row, so it’s a lot easier to start him on the bench.

Young is an edge or not involved, and has a superb knack of finding himself on the end of kicks. If he keeps up the form that he has shown to start 2025, he’ll be on the plane at the very least.

Lock: Isaah Yeo (Penrith)

Penrith could lose just about every game from here on our and Isaah Yeo would still get picked. He’s the captain and the best 13 in the world.

The back-up will be Cam Murray, fitness permitting, and Meninga probably opts for Reuben Cotter and potentially also Jake Trbojevic elsewhere in the squad, so they’re the cover. There’s also Pat Carrigan as an option.