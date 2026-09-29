Newcastle Knights forward Phoenix Crossland has revealed how he reached out to Nathan Cleary with an emotional apology after ending the Penrith star’s season.

Crossland will miss this weekend’s NRL Grand Final after the hip drop tackle which left Cleary injured led to the forward being hit by a four-match ban.

However, the forward made an emotional plea to try and be available for the showdown with Sydney Roosters this weekend – which perhaps inevitably was unsuccessful.

Crossland issues Cleary apology

The Newcastle star admitted he had contacted Penrith head coach Ivan Cleary as well as Nathan, with the half-back almost immediately accepting his apology.

“It was a tough phone call and I just wanted to reach out and apologise,” Crossland said at the judiciary hearing which sealed his fate. “It’s been the worst couple of days of my life.

“He’s my favourite player by a mile and the only reason he’s in hospital is because of me.. I reached out to his dad (Ivan) as well and said sorry for ruining such a great game.

“(Nathan) told me to stop saying sorry.”

Crossland also admitted he had no intention to hurt Cleary despite the serious nature of the tackle, but admitted his technique let him down at a crucial moment.

“It happened so fast,” Crossland told the panel.

“The most of what I’ve seen of it was on a screen when you slow it down, it doesn’t look great. I was trying to stop a try. In my position, it’s my job to stop tries. That’s all I was trying to do. I wasn’t trying to hurt anyone.

“Of course (I got my execution wrong).”

Crossland’s ban also means he is likely to miss the majority of this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup. He had been named in an extended New Zealand squad for the tournament but he is now set to sit out the entirety of the group stage.