NRL supremo vows to ‘take Super League to another level’ in update

Peter V’landys has promised to ‘take Super League to another level’, with the NRL’s long-awaited investment deal set to be announced this week.

Discussions around the NRL investment into Super League have been ongoing since March 2025, when Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves played their game in Las Vegas.

Having become the first Super League clubs involved in the NRL-led annual rugby league event Stateside, and impressed Australian chiefs, including V’landys.

20 months later, it would appear a deal has finally been agreed: with Super League’s growth to 15 teams and London Broncos’ inclusion for 2027 a major non-negotiable.

In the latest update, V’landys has confirmed the deal is imminent alongside delivering a pretty big promise.

‘They’re going to get a substantial investment and we’re confident that we can take them to another level’

V’landys is the Chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC), and earlier this year, also became the Executive Chairman of the NRL.

Monday morning Down Under brought the launch of the NRL’s 2027 Magic Round in Brisbane, close to the Suncorp Stadium, where the 2026 Rugby League World Cup final took place on Sunday.

Speaking at the Magic Round launch, V’landys said: “We’re very close (to announcing the NRL-Super League deal).

“I think this week we’ll probably announce that we’ve done a deal with Super League, and I think that’s good for Super League.

“They’re going to get a substantial investment and we’re confident that we can take them to another level.”

The birth of the rugby league bonanza in Vegas has been a huge success, and no secret has been made of the long-term plans to take other Super League games on the road.

Next year will see Wigan and Warrington square off in Dublin alongside Hull FC and St Helens, with that a two-day event in the Irish capital.

V’landys added: “We want to make the game global.

“We’ve got the best game for all, as they say, and we need to have England strong. It’s very important to us.

“If we’re going to have global rounds, England should be first and foremost in that objective.”