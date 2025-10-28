NRL supremo tips 14-team Super League for ‘train crash’ as financial concerns aired

NRL supremo Peter V’landys says Super League is heading for a ‘train crash’ as it expands to 14 teams due to the move being a financially irresponsible one.

Talks between the hierarchies of the British and Australian games have been ongoing since earlier this year.

It’s no secret that the NRL hope to purchase a stake in Super League, with their desired stake rumoured to be 33% – though they want complete autonomy on the game’s prospects at administration level if they are to invest.

Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) chief V’landys and NRL Chief Executive Officer met with chiefs of the British game in London on Tuesday.

And in a fresh interview, V’landys has now made clear his feelings on where the British game is heading if nothing changes in terms of either the Aussies’ involvement or broadcast revenue.

‘I can see a train crash if they don’t get the broadcast revenue they need to sustain a 14-team competition’

Speaking at length with the BBC’s Dan Roan, V’landys insisted there needs to be ‘structural corporate governance change’ for the NRL to invest in Super League.

He also stressed the need for Super League to be sold better, both to punters and broadcaster alike.

But perhaps the most interesting part of his lengthy discussion with the BBC was his response when quizzed on the future of the British game as things currently stand, without outside investment.

“I could see a train crash if Super League doesn’t get the broadcast revenue to sustain 14 teams.” ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys speaks at length to @BBCSport‘s @danroan about the NRL’s plans to potentially invest in Super League. pic.twitter.com/mu43SCUpf0 — Craig Wall (@CraigWallBBC) October 28, 2025

He said: “I’d be concerned. All we’ve done is assess the financial viability, and I can see a train crash if they (Super League) don’t get the broadcast revenue they need to sustain a 14-team competition.

“It all comes back to the finances because eventually people will stop wanting to put money in their pockets and sustain losses.

“That’s what they’re going to be doing in the short-term unless they can increase revenue from broadcast.

“We want England to be strong. If you’re going to have a global game, you need England to be as strong as possible.

“We don’t want to see them wilt, we want to see them succeed, that’s the only interest we have in being here.

“It would be against our best interest if they do run into a train crash because we want them strong.”

‘ How long can some of these owners sustain losses?’

V’landys also honed in on the fact that neither York or Toulouse Olympique will receive around £650,000 in central distribution funding for 2026 following their promotion to 2026.

That figure is half of what the other 12 clubs in the competition will receive, including Bradford Bulls, whose promotion was earned via the IMG gradings as opposed to being chosen by an independent panel like York and Toulouse.

He added: “You have to look at the financial viability and the way its structured at the moment where they don’t get the full payment for the players, some clubs are going to get half of what other clubs are getting.

“It’s an unequal playing field for the next two teams. How long can some of these owners sustain losses?

“Attendances and ratings have improved, but you’ve also got to have a very strong financial base, and at the moment, that’s not there.

“(If we invest), we would be acting to ensure that English rugby league is financially viable, financially strong, attracts a new, younger generational audience and keeps moving forward.”