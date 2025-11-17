NRL supremo Peter V’landys says he feels ‘very sorry’ for Zac Lomax after he departed Parramatta Eels to take up an opportunity in R360, and has urged other NRL players not to ‘gamble their future’ on an ‘unsanctioned competition’.

A three-time Australia international and a New South Wales representative, Lomax had established himself among the biggest names in the NRL.

He joined Parramatta ahead of 2025, and went on to score nine tries in 19 appearances.

But ahead of 2026, he has departed the Eels having had his head turned by an opportunity outside of the NRL, believed to be a huge offer from rebel breakaway union competition R360.

NRL supremo Peter V’landys takes latest swipe at R360 following Zac Lomax call

V’landys, the Chair of the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC), has not been shy in hitting out at R360 over the last few months – with the breakaway competition threatening to have a big impact on the NRL.

Responding to Lomax’s departure from the Eels and subsequent move into R360, which is still to be officially confirmed, V’landys told 7News: “I felt very sorry for Zac (Lomax).

“I think he’s being very ill-advised.

“Nobody’s done any due diligence on the business model of this so-called new competition.

“He could be forgoing millions of dollars on something that may never eventuate, and if it does eventuate, it could be short-lived.”

Lomax is not the first NRL star believed to be on his way to R360, and he likely won’t be the last.

Melbourne Storm superstar Ryan Papenhuyzen has already walked away from the last year of his $1 million (~£495,00) AUD contract with the club, and is expected to join the breakaway competition along with Lomax.

Sternly warning others against following suit, V’landys added: “Don’t gamble your future, that’s what I’m saying to NRL players.

“Stay loyal to the junior competition that you came through and to the investment that we’ve made in you, because you will get that investment back. But then there’s no guarantee (of that) if you go to an unsanctioned competition.

“If you go to Japanese Rugby or New Zealand Rugby or England Rugby, that’s fine, they’re sanctioned competitions and we trade between ourselves all the time.

“But if it’s somebody that’s trying to pirate the product and pirate the investment that we’ve made, we’re going to have to take action.”