Peter V’Landys has insisted that the NRL will fulfil a promise to globalise the game in England whether they take control of Super League or not: but insists an agreement is ‘close’.

V’Landys’ rise to the top of the NRL was complete this week when he was named executive chairman of the NRL. His focus has now switched to plans to take rugby league worldwide – with Super League at the heart of that plan.

Talks remain ongoing between the two competitions about a partnership which would see the NRL invest significant money into Super League over a five-year period.

And V’Landys has warned the English game that they will attempt to impact the market in the UK whether or not they have Super League under their portfolio.

V’Landys makes latest Super League pledge

Speaking to 7News, V’Landys stressed that the NRL will still be coming to Europe to heavily promote Watch NRL irrespective of whether a deal with Super League is completed or not.

“That is part of the plan,” he said.

“If we don’t get Super League, we’ll still be going over to England to promote our app, Watch NRL. Because we are the premiere rugby league competition in the world.

“If you look at soccer, the premiere competition is the Premier League and they’ve hundreds of thousands of subscribers in Australia. So we think we can get hundreds of thousands of subscribers in England. That’s where we’re going to make new broadcast revenues above that. Even if we don’t get Super League, we’ll promote the NRL competition.”

However, he did offer what appeared to be a positive update on the situation. V’Landys said that it is now up to Super League to decide whether they proceed on the terms proposed by the NRL, with the Australian competition unable to increase their offer any further.

He said: “That’s up to Super League. I don’t want to pre-empt their decision but we’re close to finalising an agreement. If they go with us, time will tell – we’ve made them a very good offer and it’s as far as we can go. The ball is now in their court.”

Almost all of the competition’s clubs are now understood to be in favour of the deal, which would see significant investment over a prolonged period of time in return for the NRL taking administrative control of Super League’s prospects.