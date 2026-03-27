Peter V’Landys ‘confirms’ Willie Peters’ new NRL role

Peter V’Landys has admitted Willie Peters was the outstanding candidate for the PNG Chiefs role, with the Hull KR coach’s future now seemingly finalised.

As first reported by Love Rugby League, Peters is set to become the inaugural head coach of the Chiefs, with reports from Australia suggesting he will sign a deal through to 2030.

An announcement is expected at the start of next week, with Peters set to remain Rovers head coach until the end of the current season before beginning work on the Chiefs.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, NRL supremo V’Landys seemingly confirmed Peters’ appointment.

“He’s fully engaged, fully excited,” V’landys said.

“He has got a whole country behind him. We went through a thorough process. We interviewed a number of potential candidates, but Willie has the most potential.

“I saw him first-hand in England with the Kangaroos and he’s a very personable and professional.

“You can see why he has success.”

“Our role was only to ensure that they had a coach. It is now up to Willie and Chammas to determine the roster. They’ve now got a team ready to look at signing players.

“They have the two most important positions (coach and head of football) filled.”

Meanwhile Peters’ agent, Braith Anasta, admitted the role was always appealing to Peters.

“He told me that PNG was always his No.1 priority,” Anasta said. “He loved the idea about starting a new franchise and he understands how passionate the people of PNG are about rugby league.

“He had success building a team at Hull KR and sees a resemblance of that in the PNG team. He was experience in that area and it is perfect for him.

“He is a man’s man, players love him. The Chiefs are going to be in their own community and spend a lot of time with each other, which is similar to Hull KR. He wanted that.

“I didn’t entertain interest from other clubs as much as I usually would. I didn’t want to stuff any clubs around.

“He wanted the job, and he thinks it suits him.”