Mal Meninga has firmed up as the preferred option to become the next Perth Bears coach with Super League coaches Sam Burgess and Brad Arthur set to be overlooked.

That is according to a fresh report in Australia, which suggests that the move to appoint Perth’s first coach when they enter the NRL in 2027 has progressed to such a stage that Meninga is now discussing financial terms and looking at potential staff hires.

And one of those could be a man with strong links to Warrington: but not Burgess. Former Wolves centre Matt King, who is now on the coaching staff at the Roosters, has been lined up as a potential appointment to support Meninga.

King is also an assistant to Laurie Daley for the New South Wales Blues but, per Code Sports, is being lined up as a potential member of staff for the Bears.

Code have also revealed that while discussions continue with other candidates – including Burgess and Arthur – an announcement is finally looming.

After weeks of uncertainty in which both Burgess and Arthur have openly declared their interest in the role, it has now been mooted that the unveiling of Perth’s first coach upon their return to the NRL could be made official this week.

That would give both the Rhinos and the Wolves clarity on their own coaching positions for 2026. Leeds have been linked with a move for recently-departed Catalans coach Steve McNamara should Arthur leave: though they have denied making a formal approach.

As for Warrington, they have kept their powder dry on what may happen if Burgess leaves. He is under contract for one more season after this year.

But it looks as though an official announcement is now not too far away and with Meninga well and truly the Bears’ preferred option, an end to the saga could be looming.