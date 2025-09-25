New NRL franchise Perth are reportedly set to forge a unique link-up with Catalans Dragons that could see future Bears players head to Super League next season.

The Bears are scheduled to enter the NRL in 2027, with Mal Meninga to become their inaugural head coach after he agreed to step down from his position as the Australian national team boss.

However, they are now officially allowed to speak to off-contract NRL players for their 2027 entry and they can actually sign players with immediate effect, despite them not taking to the field for another year.

But that could benefit the Dragons in particular. AAP have reported that future Bears stars could head to Europe for one year before possibly signing with Perth for 2027, should they agree deals now and well in advance of their entry into the competition.

That is because they are keen to form a relationship with Catalans. The report says: “The club has a positive relationship with Australian players who have enjoyed the Perpignan-based outfit’s professionalism and embrace, but also their location as a place players with young families can feel at home.”

That means Perth are keen to explore a unique relationship that would see the two clubs work together on a close basis in the years to come, and further illustrate how Australian powerbrokers are keen to support French rugby league.

The Kangaroos will stop off in France before the Ashes next month, and will train with the French side. They were hoping to stage a one-off warm-up Test too, but those plans never failed to materialise in the end.

With Meninga as coach, a renowned internationalist, Perth are keen to use their pulling power across the globe. It is also a sign that NRL interest in Super League is not still completely off the table.

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Ranking the 7 clubs set for biggest IMG performance increase including Super League hopefuls

👉🏻 Super League’s 7 unluckiest stars in 2025 including new Wigan Warriors recruit

👉🏻 George Williams’ set for shock NRL transfer with timeline explained for switch

👉🏻 Wigan near-perfect, Hull FC 3rd: Every Super League club’s away record ranked in 2025