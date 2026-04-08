Incoming NRL side Perth Bears have reportedly turned their target towards Super League again for another new signing – with another of Catalans Dragons’ standouts in 2026 on their hit-list.

The Bears have already raided top-flight clubs in the United Kingdom, with three Leeds Rhinos stars already agreeing to sign for Mal Meninga’s side in 2027.

England internationals Harry Newman and Mikołaj Oledzki, as well as second rower James McDonnell, have all committed their future to the Bears and agreed to join them when they make their bow in the NRL next season.

However, Perth are now looking at Super League again – this time across the Channel, with fullback Charlie Staines the latest to be on their radar.

Staines has been a revelation since moving to Perpignan at the start of this season, even if the Dragons themselves have been somewhat inconsistent with their early-season performances.

The 25-year-old Samoan international has scored six tries in eight games, and has been an eye-catching addition at fullback for Joel Tomkins’ side with his displays so far.

But reports Down Under have speculated that the Bears could now be looking at Staines – and crucially, there may be a way out of Perpignan for him in 2027 despite signing a long-term deal with the Dragons.

Staines’ contract apparently has a get-out clause that would enable him to return to the NRL should a suitor launch a play for his services – a situation which now appears to be coming to life with Perth’s reported interest.

The Bears are well down the line with building their inaugural roster for 2027. They have already signed two Catalans players too, with prop Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui and star half-back Toby Sexton agreeing to join the club next season. NRL stars including Tyran Wishart have already signed on the dotted line too as Perth look to make an immediate impact.