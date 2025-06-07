Perth Bears head coach Mal Meninga has reportedly identified his first targets for the club’s inaugural squad when they enter the NRL in 2027.

Meninga was confirmed as the first head coach of the Bears upon entry to the competition, after beating off competition from the likes of Sam Burgess and Brad Arthur to land the role.

He now has around 18 months to put a squad together and that work has already started – with Gold Coast duo Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and David Fifita high on his radar as primary targets.

The Bears are reportedly ‘cashed up’ and have big, bold plans to build a star-studded squad when they come into the competition, and intend to hit the ground running.

That has led them to identifying Fa’asuamaleaui and Fifita as early targets.

The pair are both off-contract at the end of this season meaning they can officially speak to other clubs from November this year.

And there is a further layer of intrigue to the situation – with Meninga instrumental in signing the pair to the Titans during his various roles with the club.

Code Sports have revealed that Meninga was the pivotal figure in bringing Fa’asuamaleaui to the Titans in 2021 from Melbourne Storm, while he also played a key role in signing Fifita from the Broncos, too.

Meninga insisted this week recruitment plans are already well underway for 2027.

“I’m a believer in you got to get the right people. We talk about how important a spine is, but I think it’s important you get the right person.

“That’s more important than anything because they’ll become the face of the club eventually. They are the ones that have got to be passionate about the game.

“Your high-profile guys are really important to you regardless of where they play.”

He has stepped away from his role as Kangaroos coach for the Ashes to take the Bears job. Brad Fittler is expected to step in and replace him.