Toby Sexton has not even played a single game for Catalans Dragons yet – but he has already secured a return to the NRL in 2027, it seems.

Sexton is arguably the highest-profile arrival coming into Super League in 2026, having signed a one-year deal with the Dragons following a stint with Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL. Lachlan Galvin’s arrival at the Bulldogs mid-season pushed him down the pecking order, leading to him making the switch to France.

However, Sexton is set to head back Down Under in 2027 after agreeing to become the latest player to sign for Perth Bears, according to reports Down Under.

Sexton can officially speak to other clubs from Monday December 1, but Perth’s recruitment boss, Dane Campbell, has already admitted he is a player the Bears are looking at closely.

“Toby is a quality first grader. He is certainly a guy we will be looking at,” he said. “Toby is a good person and good player and harbours an ambition to probably come back to the NRL at some point.

“There’s plenty of talent out there and it’s just a process. You can’t just click your fingers and expect blokes to sign just because you send them a contract.

“These things take time and we are comfortable with the progress we are making.”

Sexton will be the second Super League player to head to Perth in 2027 after the Bears landed the signing of Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman on a long-term deal.

Sexton will sign a two-year deal in Perth, meaning his stay in France will ultimately be a short one as the Dragons look set to begin their hunt for a new number seven once again.

He played 41 times for Canterbury before being dropped amidst a blaze of controversy after Galvin’s signature mid-season at the club in the 2025 NRL season.