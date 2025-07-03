Perth Bears identify first major target as NRL superstar lined up for move

Perth Bears have lined up their first big target for 2027: with Mal Meninga admitting Canterbury Bulldogs star Jacob Preston is the ‘on the radar’ of the club.

Meninga has been tasked with putting a squad together from scratch for the NRL’s newest franchise – a daunting feat, given how they currently have zero players signed for 2027.

But Meninga has identified Preston, who was a North Sydney Bears junior, as the ‘perfect fit’ for his first squad.

“He’s certainly on my radar, no doubt. He is a great player. I’m a fan of Jacob and being a Norths junior doubles our interest,” Meninga told CODE Sports.

“Being an ex-Bear is an important link. We are starting fresh but to have that Bears’ DNA is a bonus. Why wouldn’t we look at investing in him down the track? He’s got to be off contract, obviously, but there’s no reason why we shouldn’t.”

There is a slight hitch in that plan, though. Preston is under contract with the Bulldogs until the end of the 2027, meaning the NRL heavyweights would have to grant him a release from the final year of his deal should he wish to sign for the Bears.

The club can sit down and discuss terms with Preston from November 1 next year – but that would be for the 2028 campaign, not 2027.

Meninga admitted he is so keen on Preston, he nearly picked him for the Kangaroos squad last year before injury ruled him out.

“He was injured but I did ask about Jake when coaching Australia last year. He was certainly in the picture but unfortunately he wasn’t available,” Meninga said.

“I don’t know him that well but from what I have seen and heard, he is very impressive and his best years are ahead of him. If he is a leader then that’s fantastic and I have heard he’s a fantastic person.”