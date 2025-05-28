Mal Meninga is set to be removed as Australia coach for this year’s Ashes series as a decision to appoint him as coach of the Perth Bears looks imminent.

Meninga has won the race to be the first Perth coach when they enter the NRL in 2027 according to a report from The Age. That would be ahead of Super League duo Brad Arthur and Sam Burgess, who had both expressed their interest in the role.

But with the ominous task of building a roster from scratch inside 12 months, the NRL will give someone else the chance to coach the Kangaroos in the Ashes if it is Meninga who is given the job at the Bears.

Their priority would be on Meninga to build the Bears’ squad, given how the window for signings for 2027 opens during the middle of the series. They cannot sign any players until November 1 – the same day as the second Test between England and Australia in Liverpool

That means the NRL will look to a new coach who would not only lead the Kangaroos in the Ashes, but in next year’s World Cup at home, too.

Three names have been touted. Former Blues Origin coach Brad Fittler is one name in the mix – as is Queensland legend and former Kangaroos captain Cameron Smith.

Kevin Walters is the other name suggested in the report.