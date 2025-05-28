Perth Bears decision made as major Ashes knock-on effect revealed
Mal Meninga is set to be removed as Australia coach for this year’s Ashes series as a decision to appoint him as coach of the Perth Bears looks imminent.
Meninga has won the race to be the first Perth coach when they enter the NRL in 2027 according to a report from The Age. That would be ahead of Super League duo Brad Arthur and Sam Burgess, who had both expressed their interest in the role.
But with the ominous task of building a roster from scratch inside 12 months, the NRL will give someone else the chance to coach the Kangaroos in the Ashes if it is Meninga who is given the job at the Bears.
Their priority would be on Meninga to build the Bears’ squad, given how the window for signings for 2027 opens during the middle of the series. They cannot sign any players until November 1 – the same day as the second Test between England and Australia in Liverpool
That means the NRL will look to a new coach who would not only lead the Kangaroos in the Ashes, but in next year’s World Cup at home, too.
Three names have been touted. Former Blues Origin coach Brad Fittler is one name in the mix – as is Queensland legend and former Kangaroos captain Cameron Smith.
Kevin Walters is the other name suggested in the report.
“I wouldn’t consider it unless I was formally asked,” Fittler told reporters in Australia. “I don’t know if Mal has the job or that he can’t do both.”
Whoever it is, they have a daunting task replacing Meninga, who has been in charge of the Kangaroos since 2016 but now looks to be heading for the exit door.
That news will also be of huge interest to Leeds and Warrington, who had feared the loss of their respective head coaches to the franchise.
It remains to be seen whether Meninga would look to Burgess, who has one year left on his deal at Warrington after this year, as part of his coaching staff.