Perth Bears have completed the double signing of Gehamat Shibasaki and Jope Rauqe, as they continue their recruitment drive ahead of their entry into the NRL next season.

Shibasaki joins the Western Australia outfit from reigning NRL Premiers Brisbane Broncos, and adds further Test experience after helping the Kangaroos win the Ashes series last year as well as featuring for Queensland in State of Origin. Youngster Rauqe is currently part of the Canterbury Bulldogs set-up.

They are the latest additions to Mal Meninga’s squad for next season, following the likes of Harry Newman, Toby Sexton, Mikolaj Oledzki, Mavrik Geyer, Scott Sorensen, Tyran Wishart and Nick Meaney among others to Perth.

Perth Bears complete double signing as recruitment drive continues

On top of his recent Test and State of Origin experience, Shibasaki has notched 68 NRL appearances across spells with Brisbane, Newcastle Knights, North Queensland Cowboys and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“Gehamat has been on our radar for some time and I’m delighted that he has decided to continue his career with the Bears,” Meninga said of the centre.

“He is a Test player who will add a new dimension to our backline. He is large, strong and has big game experience that will be invaluable.

“Most important of all, Gehamat has the character and personality that the Perth Bears are looking for.

“He has persevered for a long time and ultimately that led to success. I’m excited to welcome him and his family as part of our squad.”

Also commenting, Shibasaki added: “It’s an honour to have the opportunity to play for the Perth Bears in their first season.

“I believe in Mal’s vision for the club and I’m excited about the opportunity to play for him and the club next year.

“The squad is shaping up well and I’m confident we can make an immediate impact.”

Fellow outside back Rauqe, 19, has yet to make his senior NRL debut for the Bulldogs, but boasts one senior Test cap for Fiji and also represented the New South Wales U19s.

“Jope is an outstanding prospect who has incredible natural talent and ability,” Meninga said of the youngster.

“He is tall, athletic and an absolute try scorer. He will bring energy and excitement to our squad and can make a real impact.”

‘I’m thrilled both have agreed to join the Bears next year’

On signing with the Bears, Rauqe added: “The Perth Bears are building something special and I’m excited to be a part of it.

“I believe this is the best opportunity to continue my development as a Rugby League player and I can’t wait to get to work with Mal and his staff.”

Also commenting on the double signing, Perth Bears general manager of football, Gareth Holmes, said:

“Gehamat is a premiership-winning international who will bring experience and class to our squad next year.

“Jope will join Mason Barber, Jasais Ah Kee and Apa Twidle as players we can really look to build our future around.

“I’m thrilled both have agreed to join the Bears next year and I am confident we will have some more big announcements in the coming weeks.”

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