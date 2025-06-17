Anthony De Ceglie has never run a professional sports team, but that’s not stopping the new Perth Bears chief executive officer from thinking big – and thinking like a Hollywood actor.

“I’m also thinking about a documentary. Could we become Australia’s version of Wrexham? I think it’s a no-brainer,” the new Perth Bears chief executive told The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday. “There are endless possibilities.”

The 39-year-old former Seven West Media (Channel 7 – Australia) news director shocked the industry when he left his newsroom post to take on the helm of the NRL’s most ambitious expansion club yet.

His sudden appointment was apparently brokered at a Sydney wedding by his longtime friend and ARLC chairman Peter V’landys, which sparked criticism over transparency and his lack of rugby league credentials.

With rugby league rising to the top in Australia, who can question V’landys’ vision. Meanwhile De Ceglie appears unfazed.

“I learnt a long time ago to ignore the noise,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’ve always been the sort of person to take bold steps, take risks and swing for home runs.”

His blueprint is simple. Reunite the historic North Sydney Bears with Perth’s rugby league hopes in what he calls a “coast-to-coast rugby league marriage.”

“The most crucial role I have is protecting the legacy and history of the North Sydney Bears and bringing them together with league fans in Western Australia in a respectful marriage,” he said.

“The Bears are such an iconic part of rugby league. We want their fans to feel and know that this is their club too.”

De Ceglie says he’s already planning to lobby for government funding to revive the old North Sydney Oval, where the Bears last played way back in 1999.

“I think we can definitely play games there,” he said. “Whether it’s trial games or official NRL matches … That tradition is very important to us.”

Winning hearts in the AFL mad city of Perth will be the real challenge for the media man, but he’s confident there is room for two.

“Is there room for another major sporting franchise in Perth? One hundred per cent there is,” he said. “There’s nothing to say you can’t be an AFL and NRL fan.”

The reverse is evident in places like rugby league mad south east Queensland who have both a strong NRL and AFL presence, with the Brisbane Lions and Gold Coast Suns, both rising in skill and popularity in the region.

It’s no shock that the Bears boss is big on storytelling and fan access – two things he says most Aussie clubs still haven’t nailed.

“I actually think the Perth Bears could become the most innovative and most media-savvy sporting club in Australia,” De Ceglie said.

“We’re starting from scratch and can do that.”

The appointment of rugby league legend Mal Meninga as the inaugural head coach marks the Bears’ first major statement of intent.

De Ceglie says the response from around the league has been overwhelming.

“Perth makes rugby league legitimately a national competition. A strong Perth makes for a strong NRL,” he said. “I honestly believe in the first five years we can be in the top five NRL clubs commercially.”

From steakhouse strategy sessions to stadium upgrades and streaming dreams, De Ceglie’s plans for the Bears are more than bold – they’re likely to be streamed.

And with the rugby league broadcast rights currently being reviewed, the grander vision of a world game might be one step closer.