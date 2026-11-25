Perth Bears have landed yet another statement signing, with Canterbury Bulldogs back Matt Burton agreeing a move ahead of the 2028 NRL season.

The Kangaroos and NSW Blues representative has put pen to paper on a long-term deal with the expansion side in two years’ time, agreeing terms on an initial three-year contract with a further two-year option in his favour.

This also marks the start of their preparations for the 2028 season, with the Bears already undergoing a major recruitment drive for their inaugural campaign in 2027, with the likes of Toby Sexton, Morgan Smithies, Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki and Corey Horsburgh all heading west.

Perth Bears sign Matt Burton for 2028 season

Burton, 26, began his NRL career with Penrith back in 2019 and spent three seasons with the Panthers before leaving ahead of the 2022 season. During that spell, though, he made 32 first-grade appearances and helped the club win the 2021 Premiership, scoring a try in their 14-12 Grand Final win over Souths for good measure. He was also named Dally M Centre of the Year in 2021.

In 2022, he then headed to the Bulldogs, and while he hasn’t added to his Premiership tally, he has gone onto make a further 114 NRL appearances in the Blue and White jersey and become one of the biggest names in the competition. His form also saw him promoted to the representative stage with three appearances for the NSW Blues and five Test caps for the Kangaroos, winning two State of Origin series and one World Cup in the process.

Commenting on his move to the Bears, Burton said: “This was more than a football decision for me. It’s an honour to be given the opportunity to play for the Bears, but I’m also excited about the prospect of moving to Perth and building a life with my family.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m privileged to be given the chance to build a future with the Perth Bears.”

Perth head coach, Mal Meninga, who coached Burton with the Kangaroos, said: “I’ve known Matt for a while now and I know he possesses the talent and the character to succeed for the Perth Bears.

“Matt has already achieved so much in our game, but I believe his best footy is still in front of him.

“He has incredible skill, is a powerful ball-runner, fantastic goalkicker and has a team-first mentality.

“I believe he will be the perfect addition to the squad in 2028 and look forward to welcoming Matt, Zoe and his young family to Western Australia.”

Also speaking on the signing of Burton, Bears CEO, Tony Rea, added: “Matt has a skill set that transcends our game and the Bears have no doubt that our new fans in Perth will gravitate and connect with his game.”

“It’s only a matter of time before kids in Perth are practising their spiral torpedoes as much as their drop punts.

“Our focus now is getting ready for the 2027 season, but on behalf of the entire club, I would like to welcome Matt and his young family to Bear Country.”