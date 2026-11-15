Ex-Super League stalwart hires brother in Championship coach role

Workington Town’s new head coach Brad Singleton has appointed younger brother Perry as his assistant ahead of the 2027 Championship campaign.

Two-time Super League champion Brad – who turned 34 in October – only hung up his boots at the end of the season just gone following a stint back at hometown club Barrow Raiders.

As announced back in July, the three-time Ireland international has been appointed as the head coach of Barrow’s fellow Cumbrian side Workington ahead of 2027.

Predecessor Jonty Gorley has moved into a role as Director of Rugby at Derwent Park, and Friday saw Town legend Carl Forber announce he would be stepping down from his role as assistant due to a change in personal circumstances.

New boss Singleton has moved quickly to fill the void left by Forber, doing so with the appointment of younger sibling Perry: whose own playing career saw him feature 80 times in a Workington shirt.

Brad Singleton hires brother Perry as assistant coach at Championship club Workington Town

Set to turn 33 in January, Perry completed the Cumbrian trifecta during his career, donning the colours of both Barrow and Whitehaven as well as Workington.

25 of his 28 professional tries were scored for Town, and though the utility never got the opportunity to play alongside brother Brad during their respective careers, the pair did square off in a Challenge Cup tie back in April 2019.

That fifth round tie came at Headingley during Brad’s time with Super League heavyweights Leeds, and the Rhinos comfortably beat a Workington side which included Perry.

A fresh-faced Harry Newman grabbed four tries for the hosts and now-Hull FC Chief Executive Officer Richie Myler also grabbed a hat-trick in a 78-6 win for Leeds.

Perry’s last involvement in the professional game came five years later in 2024 with Whitehaven, when the six games played took his professional career appearance tally up to 130.