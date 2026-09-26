‘Perfect’ Wakefield Trinity ‘completely and utterly dismantle’ WOEFUL Wigan Warriors

Following Wakefield Trinity’s 33-6 win over Wigan Warriors in the second Super League semi-final, here are our key takeaways.

Rugby League at its best

Semi-finals can often be cagey, gritty games. Nobody wants to make a mistake, and rightly so given the fact a place in a Grand Final is on the line.

This was anything but that. It was as un-cagey and un-gritty an opening stanza as you could get in a semi-final.

From the get-go, there was real invention, intent and desire in the attack to play into space, create and use broken field and, quite simply, pick the brave option.

It was a delight to watch. It was a showcase of rugby league at its absolute best. Games like this, and even stories like this, are exactly why we love this sport.

Discipline matters

In a game of this magnitude, a game of this intensity, a game where little things matter, discipline is key. This game was opened up by flashes of ill-discipline.

Wigan’s only real period of dominance in the game came with Jazz Tevaga in the sin-bin. With the man advantage, they shifted their style of play around the ruck to get further broken field and got their strike runners into the game. In turn, Brad O’Neill got himself over the whitewash and Wigan ahead.

The big one, though, the big, big, big, big, big, big one was Adam Keighran’s yellow card. Wakefield already had the momentum at that point, leading 8-6 at the break and looking for something to give to extend it. That yellow was exactly the break they needed. The half-back combination of Jake Trueman and Jack Sinfield just grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck in that period and fired through the Wigan defence. At a rate of knots. Three tries in seven minutes followed; Sinfield even got one himself, and it swung the game on its head.

From there, Wakefield didn’t let go. Wakefield had the game in the bag; they had Wigan on toast. It was only a moment, but it was the big, big, big, big, big, big swing in the game.

If you ever needed a reminder, this was it. Discipline matters.

Disrupting the order

If you had told any Wakefield Trinity fan back in 2023 that just three years on they’d be in a Super League Grand Final after thrashing Wigan, they’d think you were insane. But that is very much the reality they face now.

What they have done in such a short space of time is, quite simply, remarkable. It’s had its flowers along the way, but this felt like the real exclamation mark on their remarkable rise to the top table of Super League.

Respectfully, Wakefield came into this one as second-favourites and were enjoying their first-ever semi-final. They played like that. They played like they had nothing to lose.

Daryl Powell’s side came out of the traps quickly and looked to play. Even on their first set, even on their first two tackles to be more specific, they chucked the ball around and went wide. Wakefield’s attacking intent fuelled a confidence in them, both to play more and to play in the right areas of the field. Their left edge really came into its own as the half went on, and even more so when Wigan took the lead. Linebreaks, curious and inventive running lines and offloads either in or just after contact seemed to swing momentum back towards the Trin just when they needed it most. It eventually saw them take a lead into half-time.

Wakefield could have easily shifted the play, opting to play more defensively in an effort to defend their lead in the second-half. You could have excused them.

They did the opposite. If anything, they attacked the lead and went for the jugular.

Their edge had Wigan’s number at pretty much every turn tonight. That invention of running line, shape and offloading skill only continued in the second-half, buoyed on by the man advantage no doubt, while the middle unit of Ky Rodwell, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Mike McMeeken and Caiuss Faatili steamrollered through like angry freight trains. Tries followed off the back of it, and they were full value for them as well.

To put it simply, it was a complete and utter dismantling of Wigan Warriors. They were unplayable. They were perfect.

Wakefield arrived back in Super League as a changed team last year. This is the sign that they are disrupting the natural order of the top flight. They are very much at the top table now, and could be for some time.

Heartbreak

It’s hard when you come up against a side playing at their very best with absolutely nothing to lose, but this was a far cry from the usual brilliance we expect of Wigan. They have been so dominant at the backend of the season and securing a well-deserved League Leaders Shield and Challenge Cup double.

But it will be no treble. Tonight, they were outgunned and outplayed. Their defence was systematically torn to shreds, particularly down the right flank as Wakefield sliced through like a hot knife through butter. Their attack lacked the invention and creativity of their opponents, and it seemed they were just hoping for someone to do something magical. It didn’t come off, and they never matched Wakefield.

It was supposed to go so differently for them tonight, but they are now left broken-hearted.