Super League outfit Catalans Dragons are set to sign young Penrith Panthers forward Zac Lipowicz for 2026, according to reports Down Under.

Lipowicz is yet to make his NRL bow, with the closest he’s come to first-grade action being involvement in two pre-season friendlies against Canberra Raiders and Manly Sea Eagles earlier this year.

He has though featured 43 times for the Panthers’ second string in the New South Wales Cup since his debut at that level back in May 2023.

Scoring twice to date in the NSW Cup, the 23-year-old also already has international experience on his CV having represented Poland via his heritage.

Lining up against North Macedonia in October 2023, he grabbed a try in a resounding 40-8 win, with that game held in Sydney.

Penrith Panthers forward set for Super League move in 2026 with new club named

Primarily operating as a back-rower, Lipowicz will offer utility value in the pack at the Stade Gilbert Brutus as he’s able to slot into the front-row and at loose.

Australian outlet Zero Tackle have reported that Catalans have offered the youngster a two-year deal spanning 2026 and 2027.

The Dragons – who have been among Super League’s strugglers this season with long-serving head coach Steve McNamara axed – are set for another busy off-season.

14 players are currently off-contract in Perpignan, and that list includes numerous quota players. Half-back Luke Keary isn’t one of those, but is believed to want away following a torrid first campaign in Super League.

On the incoming front, Catalans have already announced the arrival of Canterbury Bulldogs half-back Toby Sexton on a two-year deal from 2026.