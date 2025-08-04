Penrith Panthers trainer as club fined following controversial Gold Coast Titans incident

Penrith Panthers trainer Corey Bocking has been handed a five-match ban following the controversial conversion incident in their win over the Gold Coast Titans this weekend.

Following an inspired comeback from 24-0 down to lead 26-24, the Titans had the chance to pull into a four-point lead as Jayden Campbell lined up a conversion, but Bocking was seen running in the way of the conversion. That obstruction forced Campbell to restart his kicking motion and miss the attempt.

Penrith then went onto win the game via a Nathan Cleary two-point field goal.

“He was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Penrith coach Ivan Cleary said of the incident after the game. “We had a sub and I changed it at the last minute.

“He was trying to communicate with the bench for a late change. There’s a lot of stuff going on.

“That’s why there was a bit of confusion. It was an honest mistake. He apologised straight away. I’m happy to say we’ve apologised. It’s not something anyone set out to do.”

You can watch the incident below by heading to the 2:46 mark on the video.

Watch all the highlights as the Titans take on the Panthers in Round 22! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/QNptwZdMEa — NRL (@NRL) August 2, 2025

‘Breach notice’

Following that, the trainer has now been handed a hefty five-match ban, alongside the club copping a $50,000

“The NRL has issued Penrith Panthers with a breach notice relating to the actions of a Club trainer in Round 22,” an NRL statement read.

“The breach notice proposes a fine of $50,000 for the Club, as well as a five-match suspension for the trainer involved.

“It is alleged the trainer unnecessarily interfered with and distracted Gold Coast Titans player Jayden Campbell as he was attempting a conversion kick, in breach of the NRL Operations Manual and NRL Code of Conduct.

“The proposed penalty takes into account previous breaches by Penrith Panthers trainers.

“The NRL Rules permitting Club trainers onto the field will be monitored and strictly enforced by the NRL.

“The Club will have five days to respond to the breach notice.

But, the club insist there was no malicious intent behind the incident.

“Penrith Panthers has today received a breach notice from the NRL in relation to the actions of a club trainer during the Round 22 match,” a club statement read.

“The club has five days to respond to the breach notice.

“The club is adamant that the actions of the trainer were an honest mistake and there was no intent to breach the rules or gain an advantage. The trainer immediately apologised upon realising the error.

“The circumstances involved a late change and in-the-moment confusion, but we understand that does not excuse the outcome.

“The club will not make any further comment on the matter at this time.”

