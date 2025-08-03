The NRL are expected to take action against Penrith Panthers trainer Corey Bocking following his involvement in a controversial incident during their win over Gold Coast Titans.

The Panthers led the Titans 24-0 before Des Hasler’s side produced an incredible comeback to lead 26-24. Jayden Campbell then had a conversion attempt to open up a four-point lead in the closing stages.

However, as Campbell lined up the kick, Bocking ran across the path of Campbell due to confusion over Penrith’s interchanges. That forced the half-back to go through his routine again, before missing the crucial kick.

Penrith then levelled the scores with a two-point field goal from Nathan Cleary before Blaize Talagi’s try won it for the Panthers. It led to huge outroar from the commentary, who called Bocking’s actions ‘disgraceful’.

You can watch the incident below by heading to the 2:46 mark on the video.

Watch all the highlights as the Titans take on the Panthers in Round 22! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/QNptwZdMEa — NRL (@NRL) August 2, 2025

And reports in Australia have now speculated that Bocking could be in danger of a breach – which would not be uncommon, given how trainers have been sanctioned before.

Hasler said post-match: “Did it cost us the game? I don’t know. He will get breached. That’s the only thing that’s going to come out of it.”

“He was in the wrong place at the wrong time. We had a sub and I changed it at the last minute,” Penrith coach Ivan Cleary added.

“He was trying to communicate with the bench for a late change. There’s a lot of stuff going on.

“That’s why there was a bit of confusion. It was an honest mistake. He apologised straight away. I’m happy to say we’ve apologised. It’s not something anyone set out to do.”

But despite Cleary’s apology, it appears the Panthers trainer is going to be in hot water on Monday.