Penrith Panthers star chased by ‘multiple’ Super League clubs

The future of Penrith Panthers star Scott Sorensen is back on the transfer agenda: with multiple clubs in Super League reportedly chasing his signature.

Sorensen was linked with a move to England last month, with speculation that St Helens were lining up a move to sign him for the 2026 season.

The Saints, however, have reportedly had no contact with Sorensen or his management over a switch ahead of what will be a major recruitment overhaul at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

But fresh reports about Sorensen have now emerged through the Wide World of Sports, who say that Sorensen is being courted by a number of teams in England.

He has one year remaining on his contract with the Panthers, and it is unclear whether or not he would be granted a release as things stand.

However, the report states that Super League clubs are primed and ready to make an approach should he come on the market.

Sorensen has been an integral part of Penrith’s success, featuring in multiple NRL Grand Final triumphs.

At the age of 32, he would likely still have something to offer a top-flight English club going into 2026.

Furthermore, the report reiterates that no talks have been held with Sorensen and the Panthers about a release: and that he is happy at the club and content to remain there in 2026.

But the prospect of a potential long-term deal, with Sorensen having just one year left at the reigning NRL champions, could be tempting for the forward.

He joined Penrith at the beginning of the 2021 season and had an instant impact with the club. He has subsequently featured in all four of their Grand Final victories as the Panthers made history in the NRL.

But his future could yet lie in England beyond this year according to fresh reports.