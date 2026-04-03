Penrith Panthers underlined their status as the favourites for the 2026 NRL title with the standout performance of the year so far – and in doing so, broke a record that had stood for almost 600 games in the process.

Ivan Cleary’s side continued their faultless start to the new campaign with an outrageously impressive 50-10 victory over last year’s Grand Finalists Melbourne Storm.

But it was the manner of that victory which was so eye-catching. Penrith have piled on the points throughout 2026 but this was their statement win out of the first five so far.

That is because Melbourne have not conceded 50 points or more since August 2003 – a run of 581 games in succession without shipping so many points.

The last time the Storm conceded 50 was against the Bulldogs a staggering 23 years ago.

Nathan Cleary was among the five Penrith try-scorers in the first half as they put on a rugby league exhibition on Good Friday, with some stunning tries to leave Melbourne almost out of contention before the hooter had even sounded for the interval. Casey McLean’s stunning team effort on the stroke of half-time was arguably the pick of the bunch.

Penrith didn’t relent either, with Brian To’o climbing a spiralling kick two minutes after the restart to extend Penrith’s lead further. The Panthers could even afford the luxury of taking Cleary off in the final moments too, leaving Paul Alomati to kick the conversion of Thomas Jenkins’ try to bring up the 50-point mark and inflict unwanted history on Melbourne.

Earlier on Good Friday, South Sydney Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell took centre stage as he led Wayne Bennett’s side to a big win over Canterbury Bulldogs.

Two tries for Mitchell contributed to a personal 20-point haul as the Rabbitohs won 32-24 – but it was Penrith who claimed all the headlines after their stunning victory.