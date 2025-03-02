Penrith Panthers boss Ivan Cleary watched Wigan Warriors demolish Warrington Wolves 48-24 and then admitted: “It’s probably a good job we didn’t play them… they’re a juggernaut!”

Reigning NRL champions Penrith should have faced Matt Peet’s 2024 quadruple winners in this year’s World Club Challenge but it was shelved due to the Panthers’ season-opener in Las Vegas.

The four-time premiers faced Cronulla Sharks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday and showed their class to eke out a close-fought 28-22 win.

Yet Cleary stated afterwards that he would like to potentially play Wigan in Sin City next year if both sides manage to retain their domestic crowns.

There is talk that the World Club Challenge could be incorporated into the 2026 Vegas schedule and Cleary raised a glass to that prospect.

The Penrith head coach, whose side lost 16-12 at Wigan in last year’s World Club Challenge, said: “I honestly think we should play it here.

“It’s a shame that game didn’t happen this year and you saw how well Wigan played today – they are a juggernaut at the moment so it’s probably good we didn’t play them actually!

“I think it’s a really good concept and we didn’t have to go [to Wigan] last year but we really wanted to. Even though we lost, it was such a good experience and I think it probably helped us for this week, to be honest.

“I definitely think that’s a part of rugby league that needs to survive. It’s difficult, but it’s worth trying to make it happen.”

Penrith are going for five-in-a-row this season and Cleary has great respect for Wigan.

He is also a big fan of playing in Vegas, adding: “The whole thing was just amazing and I thought I was run really well too. We knew we would have to be adaptable and do things we’ve never done before, but I thought all the teams did that.

“I would say to anyone, any of the teams thinking about whether they should come, they should definitely come. It’s an honour actually to be able to come here and be part of something so special.

“I’m stoked to be part of this extravaganza, if you can call it that. It’s just so cool.”

