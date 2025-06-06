Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary insists son Nathan is going nowhere until at least the end of his contract with the NRL giants: but admits he wouldn’t rule out a future move to rugby union.

Cleary is once again the centre of conversation in the world of rugby league. Speculation has linked him with a remarkable code switch after former Australian World Cup winner Tim Horan admitted he could see Cleary representing the Wallabies at some stage.

The Panthers superstar still has two years left on his deal with Penrith, and is contracted until the end of the 2027 season.

The reports have potentially lit the fuse on suggestions that Cleary could leave his deal early, but Ivan appeared to emphatically shoot that idea down on Friday.

“Nathan’s here for another two years, so that’s where he’s going to be,” the Penrith head coach insisted.

However, he did leave the door open for a possible move later in Cleary’s career. He said: “Nat’s a pretty open-minded kid. That’s down the track, so maybe, who knows? But he’s contracted here for another two years, so that’s what he’s doing.

“I don’t think he reads too much stuff (so it doesn’t worry him). He’s got his own little circle, so I don’t think he’s too fussed.

“I’m sure he’d be able to play OK (if he did go to rugby). I don’t think he’s ever played. He’d have to avoid all the rucks, kick and goal kick, so he’d go all right.”

Cleary has also been linked with a move to Super League, thanks in no small part to the presence of his long-term partner, Mary Fowler, in England. Fowler currently plays for WSL side Manchester City.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Inside Hull KR’s Wembley preparations: trains, legends input and mentality

👉🏻 Barrie McDermott’s cup final predictions: HUGE upset and bold Hull KR call tipped

👉🏻 The incredible story behind Hull KR and Warrington’s only cup final clash: 120 years ago

👉🏻 Matty Ashton’s Ultimate Team with Warrington, NRL superstars in outrageous line-up

👉🏻 Christian Wade’s Wigan debut: errors but promise as Super League debut looms