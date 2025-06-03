Penrith Panthers break silence on Nathan Cleary rugby union rumours

Penrith Panthers have emphatically shut down any suggestion that Nathan Cleary could be about to make a sensational switch to rugby union.

Cleary’s future has again come under the microscope after Wallabies World Cup winner Tim Horan suggested it may not be beyond the realms of possibility that the Penrith superstar switches codes and plays rugby union.

However, speaking to media in Australia, a Panthers insider has laughed off any suggestion of that happening in the near future – even going as far as comparing the drama to what has happened with Lachlan Galvin’s move to the Bulldogs.

They told Code Sports: “This isn’t a Lachlan Galvin circus. Nathan is an honourable and loyal person, so any suggestion of an early release is ridiculous. It isn’t in Nathan’s DNA, it’s not who he is.

“Nathan still has two-and-a-half years left on his Panthers’ contract. Rugby obviously doesn’t know Nathan as a person. He will fulfil his contract.”

Panthers deputy chair Greg Alexander also poured cold water on the suggestions of a transfer.

He insisted that he would be staggered if Cleary went anywhere else, let alone another sport – and says there have been no official moves for the player.

Alexander said: “I would be surprised if Nathan went to rugby union. He is such a Penrith Panthers boy and I can’t imagine him playing anywhere else.

“I’d hate to think Nathan would play anywhere else, whether it be at another club or rugby union.

“There hasn’t been any talk about it, nothing has been raised and I haven’t spoken to Nathan about it.”

Cleary is under contract until the end of the 2027 season, and reports about a move elsewhere will likely remain at the top of the news agenda.

There have even been suggestions Cleary could come to Super League given how his partner, Mary Fowler, is pursuing a career in football in Europe. She currently plays for Manchester City and recently admitted she would likely not return to Australia to play.

But for now, it seems Cleary will remain at the Panthers.

