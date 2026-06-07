Wigan boss Matt Peet insists French involvement in Super League must continue and blossom, with the game ‘needing to make that happen’.

Saturday evening saw Peet take his Warriors side to Paris, taking on Catalans Dragons as part of two special anniversaries.

Super League returned to where it all began in 1996 to celebrate its 30th birthday, while Catalans hosted the occasion to celebrate their 20th season in the competition.

The clash in the city of love comes amid the ongoing debate around French involvement in Super League, with Toulouse Olympique also now involved having been promoted ahead of 2026.

Wigan have now enjoyed trips to both Toulouse and Paris this year, and their head coach hopes to see the French game continue to grow.

‘We can’t be small-minded enough to think that French rugby league doesn’t deserve celebrating or participation in Super League’

Prior to Saturday evening’s clash at the Stade Jean-Bouin, the Super XIII Grand Final between Pia and Carcassonne took place, producing a humdinger which the Donkeys came out on top 31-30 in following Golden Point extra time.

Wigan then went on to beat Catalans 40-16, and post-match, Peet said: “The game that was on before, (the Super XIII Grand Final), showcased what’s going on over here in France.

“We can’t be small-minded enough to think that French rugby league doesn’t deserve celebrating or participation in Super League.

“If the economics don’t quite stack up, then we need to make that happen.

“As a game, we need to do everything we can to make that happen and promote another nation trying to have a presence in Super League.

“We’re helping them develop from an already sound position.. there was a lot of French players playing for Catalans today.

“You’re speaking to the converted in terms of promoting French rugby league and Catalans Dragons.

“But also, what Toulouse are doing… you look at that, and there were some quality players in the (Super XIII Grand Final) before, the atmosphere is always a bit special as well in France.”

‘I thought it was a great spectacle’

Peet’s opposite number on Saturday evening, John Cartwright, has only been in situ at Catalans for a couple of weeks.

The Australian joined the Dragons on a short-term deal until the end of the season to replace Joel Tomkins in the hotseat

Cartwright had plenty of praise for the event in Paris, too, adding: “I felt the game before, (the Super XIII Grand Final) was a real spectacle.

“There was a big crowd that had come to watch that and it was a great atmosphere.

“The Wigan fans then, as they always do, provided a great atmosphere for their boys, but they just added to the spectacle.

“I thought it was a great spectacle.”