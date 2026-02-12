Brisbane Broncos powerhouse Payne Haas has spoken for the first time on his 2027 move to South Sydney Rabbitohs, insisting it was a decision driven by family rather than the friction which has been suggested.

Australia, Samoa and New South Wales representative Haas is among the biggest names in the game, with a plethora of individual accolades on his CV including five selections as the Dally M Prop of the Year.

Last week, the shock news of his 2027 departure from the Broncos was made public, with Souths his destination.

The Broncos won their first NRL title since 2006 last term, inspired largely by his individual dominance, but he will move on to pastures new for the first time in his carer at the end of this season.

‘The main factor for me was family. Nothing else’

Newcastle-born Haas has called Brisbane home since he was a teenager, and along with the rest of his team-mates touched down in London earlier this week as the Broncos prepare for next week’s World Club Challenge against Super League kings Hull KR.

As per NRL rules, his transfer to Souths is still not officially confirmed due to the rulings around ten-day cooling off-period, but there is no doubt it will be happening.

Speaking for the first time since putting pen to paper, Haas said in a statement published by the Broncos: “My decision, it was pretty hard to be honest.

“Obviously, I love the Broncs and it’s all I’ve known since a kid, since I came in from school.

“The main factor for me was family. Nothing else to be honest. I felt that being a leader for my family is probably the best move for us to have a change and a fresh new start.

“I’ve got lots of support down there (in Sydney) as well with my family and my agent as well. He’s down there, he’s like a second dad to myself and I need those kind of people around me, especially now for my siblings and my daughter and for my son as well.

“So, I feel like I’m being a leader, I had to lead and make that decision and it was not just myself, but my partner as well. We thought as a family that would be the best for us.”

‘I can’t believe all the speculation and all the rumours that have been tossed up… It’s far from the truth’

Since Haas’ impending exit from the Broncos was announced, plenty of speculation has circulated Down Under around his relationship with head coach Michael Maguire having become frayed.

Though there is the pull factor of linking back up with legendary coach Wayne Bennett at Souths, the front-rower was quick to shut down those reports of any frayed relationship with Broncos boss Maguire.

Haas said: “I can’t believe the stuff with Madge. I can’t believe all the speculation and all the rumours that have been tossed up.

“It’s far from the truth to be honest and that’s me being honest and truthful and transparent, there’s nothing wrong with us. We just won a Premiership together and we won a State of Origin together.

“We’ve got a great relationship, and I enjoy working hard under Madge.”

“I’m a hard worker myself and that’s what I pride myself on and the way we work is what I love, and I love doing that day in, day out.

“For everyone saying that kind of stuff, it’s not true and it’s unfair to Madge and the Broncos as well.”