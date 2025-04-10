St Helens boss Paul Wellens has revealed skipper Jonny Lomax is a doubt for Friday night’s game against Wakefield Trinity, while Daryl Clark may even be ruled out of their Good Friday clash at Wigan Warriors.

Saints host newly-promoted Wakefield at the Totally Wicked Stadium on April 11 before heading to the home of bitter rivals Wigan seven days later.

Ahead of that meeting with Trinity, Wellens has only been able to name a 20-man squad, such is the extent of the Red V’s ongoing injury crisis.

And the reality is that their crisis could be about to get a whole lot worse.

Paul Wellens reveals fresh St Helens injury doubt ahead of Wakefield Trinity clash

Mark Percival and Jake Wingfield both failed HIAs in last weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat at Warrington Wolves, so will miss the game against Wakefield.

Hooker Clark hasn’t been named in the 20-man squad either, with Wellens addressing his absence during Wednesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference.

He detailed: “He’s picked up a knock. As he scored the try (against Warrington), he picked up a whack going over, and he’s quite uncomfortable at the moment.

“This week is definitely going to come too soon for him, but we’ll see how he recovers in the next seven-to-ten days and see if it has an impact on his ability to play (against Wigan) on Good Friday.”

Skipper Lomax has been named among the 20, but his selection come Friday night is in doubt: another who sustained an issue on the back of that cup defeat at Warrington.

Youngster George Whitby has also been named in Wellens’ 20-man squad just in case.

The Saints boss explained: “Jonny rolled an ankle, which is quite swollen at this moment in time.

“But what Jonny is, probably more so than any other player in the competition, he’s very professional.

“He’ll do all he can in terms of his recovery to try and put himself in a strong position physically to be able to play at the weekend.

“But at the same time, we won’t put too high a demand on that, and we’ll assess him in the next 24/48 hours to make a decision.”

