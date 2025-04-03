Paul Wellens provides update on pursuit of Championship star as honest admission made

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens has confirmed their interest in York star Levi Edwards, admitting that the Super League club have been keeping tabs on the centre’s fortunes in the Championship.

21-year-old Edwards came through the youth ranks at Leeds, though departed Headingley before he’d made an official appearance for the Rhinos having featured in a handful of the first-team’s pre-season games.

Impressing on loan for both Batley Bulldogs and York, he eventually earned a permanent move to join the Knights, penning a three-year deal ahead of the 2023 campaign.

An ACL injury suffered in March 2023 hampered his progress, but the Dewsbury-born ace has returned to the field this year and impressed highly in a short space of time to attract interest from a number of Super League clubs.

St Helens have been believed to be one of the clubs interested in the youngster for a while, and the Red V’s head coach has now confirmed exactly that.

When asked about Edwards in his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Warrington Wolves, Wellens admitted: “He’s someone that we had a conversation about.

“He’s a talented young player who has only just come back from a lengthy injury, and it’s great for him, before recent weeks, to start to string some games together.

“We’ve watched a number of those games, including the game against our dual-registration club Halifax.”

Edwards, who formed part of the England Knights’ squad for their Test against Jamaica in 2021 but didn’t feature in the game, has scored 11 tries in 25 senior career appearances to date.

That includes three tries in five games so far this season, with Wellens continuing: “There’s a lot to like about him as a player, but no further conversations have taken place other than that.

“It’s not ruled in, or ruled out. He is a player that has been of interest, but we’ll see where things are down the track.”