St Helens boss Paul Wellens insists his side are still capable of making a success of 2025, even after the spate of long-term injuries to key figures they have suffered in recent weeks.

Saints – who finished sixth in Super League last term – occupy an identical spot as we prepare to pass over the halfway mark this term having won seven of their first 13 games in the league.

Wellens’ side now face this year’s Super League basement boys Salford Red Devils twice in the space of three weeks, starting with a trip to Greater Manchester on Sunday.

That clash will mark their first without Jack Welsby (knee), Lewis Murphy (quad) and Mark Percival (foot), who are all now set for lengthy stints on the sidelines following disappointing injury prognoses received over the last fortnight.

Paul Wellens’ passionate St Helens success vow amid injury crisis with backline options assessed

Speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon ahead of that trip to face the Red Devils, Wellens re-affirmed his confidence in his squad.

He said: “Successful teams only achieve what they want to achieve by overcoming setbacks and difficult periods, and we find ourselves in one of those.

“Rest assured, the team that we can still put together is more than competitive.

“I don’t look at the team now and think that we can’t win games in Super League or games against top teams.

“That’s something we’ve not done well enough in our recent history, but we’re all determined to change that.

We want to play well at the weekend. It’s well publicised that Salford have had their issues this year, but we want to go there, perform well and then build some consistency in the weeks which follow.”

Full-back Welsby will miss the remainder of Saints’ campaign, unless they make it into at least the play-off semi-finals.

Winger Murphy is set for around eight weeks out of action, while veteran centre Percival’s injury isn’t as severe, but he will miss around four weeks following surgery.

Addressing his replacements, Wellens detailed: “We have options there, Deon Cross is comfortable out on the wing, so he could shift out there.

“Owen Dagnall’s another option, Dayon Sambou is and Jon Bennison is.

“There are decisions to be made, but as I always say, we’re never afraid to give young players opportunities at this club.”

