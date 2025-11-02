Paul Wellens’ new job following St Helens exit confirmed as NRL club announce appointment

Former St Helens coach Paul Wellens will head down under for 2026 and beyond, taking up a post on the North Queensland Cowboys coaching staff.

Wellens took over as St Helens coach in 2023 and led them to one World Club Challenge title and three successive top-six finishes, while also winning 60 of his 95 games in charge.

‘He is a winner and he is a competitor’

The former full-back, who made 495 appearances for the club in his playing career, joined the Saints coaching staff in 2015 following his retirement, and helped the club win four Super League Grand Finals and one Challenge Cup in that time.

Commenting on the appointment of Wellens, Cowboys General Manager of Football, Michael Luck, said: “Paul was one of the great players of the modern era in the Super League, who has developed into a very accomplished coach.”

“He is a winner and he is a competitor. He has extensive experience as both an assistant and head coach and we are thrilled to secure his services.”

Wellens isn’t the only new face to bolster the Cowboys coaching staff for 2026, with Blake Green, Jordan McLean and Don Singe also joining head coach Todd Payten’s staff.

Green joins as an assistant coach, while the recently retired McLean will act as transitions coach and Singe takes a newly created role of head of leadership and culture.

“Blake is a huge addition to our coaching staff,” Luck said of former Newcastle man Green.

“He is one of the most sought-after young coaches in the game and he comes to our club with tremendous experience both as a player and now as a coach, having developed his craft over the last four years.

“From speaking to a number of players Blake has coached and staff he has worked alongside, his connection to the playing group and appetite for helping individuals improve will be a terrific addition to our program.”

‘It’s exciting to have such great additions to our football program’

On McLean, who only hung up his boots at the end of last season, Luck added: “Jordan’s leadership and guidance for the younger members of our squad was vital in the latter stages of his playing career and we believe he has a tremendous amount to offer as a coach,” Luck said.

“As a player, he was technically very smart and consistently among the top defensive front rowers in the game throughout his career, which is what we are looking for him to pass on to our playing group in a coaching role.”

This newly created role also sees Singe return to the NRL for the first time since 2022, but he has previously held posts at Manly Sea Eagles, Canterbury Bulldogs and New Zealand.

“We are very lucky to be able to secure someone as experienced as Donny, both in rugby league and in the corporate world in his most recent work,” Luck said of Singe’s appointment.

“We are excited about what he can add to our club and especially our football program.”

Also commenting on his new acquisitions, boss Payten said: “It’s exciting to have such great additions to our football program.”

“Each of our staff bring a unique skillset and we’re looking forward to working together to give our team the greatest opportunity to be at their best week in and week out.”

SUNDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 George Williams dropped? England’s big team dilemmas for third Test including injury changes

👉🏻 England will never bridge Australia gap while club game dominates: and 14 teams will make it worse

👉🏻 England ratings after defeat in second Ashes Test as Leeds Rhinos star scores 5

👉🏻 Everything Shaun Wane said after Ashes loss as injury update given and Mikey Lewis role queried