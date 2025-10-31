Former St Helens boss Paul Wellens is wanted by NRL outfit North Queensland Cowboys to join their coaching team ahead of 2026, according to reports Down Under.

Having made his playing debut back in 1998 and spent his entire career with the Merseyside outfit, club legend Wellens spent the last three seasons at the helm of Saints.

Winning the World Club Challenge in Australia against Penrith Panthers in his first competitive game in charge, he went on to lead the Red V to third, sixth and fifth-placed finishes in Super League.

But after a second play-off semi-final defeat in three years, Saints decided not to renew his contract: and he officially departed earlier this month, with ex-Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley replacing him.

It appears that Wellens won’t be out of work for too long, with options on both sides of the world.

Paul Wellens linked with shock move Down Under following St Helens exit

Now 45, his time in charge of Saints brought Wellens’ first job as a head coach, though he boasts plenty of experience as an assistant both at club and international level.

The former England and Tonga assistant has been approached by the Cowboys to become part of Todd Payten’s coaching team in 2026, according to a report from The Mole via Wide World of Sports.

Payten’s side finished 12th on the NRL ladder in 2025, and after a bitterly disappointing campaign, he has wasted no time in re-shaping things.

Right-hand men Justin Morgan and Ben Rauter have departed, while another assistant in the shape of Steve Sheppard has been moved into another role.

Accordingly, there is plenty of room for new faces to form part of a new-look coaching setup in Townsville, which is where the Cowboys‘ pursuit of Wellens comes into play.

According to The Mole’s report, Wellens is seen by Payten and the Cowboys’ hierarchy as someone who could help the club return to competing in the NRL finals (play-offs) next year.