St Helens boss Paul Wellens has praised Matt Whitley and Jake Wingfield for their adaptability in the win at Catalans Dragons, with starlet Harry Robertson failing a HIA in the first half.

Saints were 14-13 winners at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening as captain Jonny Lomax kicked two drop goals, the latter required after a one-pointer of his own from Catalans’ Luke Keary.

Lomax’s heroics secured the Red V a first victory in Perpignan since 2018, and moved Wellens’ side up to 3rd on the Super League ladder.

Paul Wellens hails versatile duo as fresh injury confirmed following Catalans Dragons win

Versatile back Robertson, who has been a shining star for Saints so far this term, was forced off just four minutes into the clash and required a HIA which he would go on to fail.

The teenager will now sit out next weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-final tie away against Warrington Wolves as he follows the concussion protocols.

On Saturday evening in the South of France, Whitley slotted into the centres to fill that void, with Wingfield entering the action from the bench and heading into the back-row in turn.

Post-match, Wellens highlighted the pair’s contributions, saying: “Harry Robertson has had a great start to the year with us and to lose an outside-back so early on does disrupt your game and your interchange.

“But Matty Whitley handled it well out there and Jake Wingfield played some minutes in the back-row.

“It’s great that we have the flexibility there, and it’s great that we won a tight game against top opposition.

“We’re going to need to do that again moving forward.

“We spoke to the team in the week about being on the wrong side of results here too often, and we had to do something about it.”

