Paul Wellens future update as St Helens coach provides latest on new deal

St Helens coach Paul Wellens admits discussions on his future have begun: but no decision has been made about whether he will coach the club in 2026.

The one-year extension Wellens signed last summer expires at the end of the current Super League season and there have been no announcements yet about whether or not he will be given a new deal.

The Saints are sat inside the Super League play-offs with seven rounds to go and are facing a major off-season overhaul of their squad, with several big names off-contract.

Uncertainty continues to linger over the position of their head coach too, and Wellens has remained coy on whether or not he will be the man leading that overhaul this winter.

“It’s not happened yet, no,” Wellens said when asked about whether a call had been made.

However, he did reveal that talks had started with the club’s hierarchy about 2026 plans. He said: “We’ve been in discussions, not one way or the other, just around obviously the future and what it could potentially look like.

“I’ve got the utmost trust and faith in Mike (Rush, CEO) and Eamonn (McManus, owner) as people and I know that’s reciprocated.

“Honest conversations will be had moving forward and when a decision has been made on where my future lies or any contract situation, we’ll be sure to let you know.”

The 45-year-old is in his third season as head coach of his hometown club. He helped them win the 2023 World Club Challenge in the early weeks of his tenure.

However, the Saints have failed to win any silverware since.

