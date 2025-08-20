Paul Wellens future latest as St Helens boss makes candid admission

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens insists he is still ‘relaxed’ about his future with the club, as his current contract edges into its final months.

The club icon put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension in August last year, but as of yet, there has been no official confirmation of any extension heading into the 2026 campaign.

Wellens entered the St Helens hot seat ahead of the 2023 Super League season, and in his time has overseen a World Club Challenge triumph and two back-to-back play-off finishes.

‘I’m just focused on helping the team perform’

2025 has been a rollercoaster season for Wellens already, following speculation he was set to leave the club after a poor start to the campaign, but now the club sit third in the Super League table heading into the final rounds of the season and could even end round 23 in the top two if results go their way.

The Saints have also won five of their past six matches in the league, amassing 149 points along the way while only conceding 30; and this rich vein of form has the boss focusing solely on on-field performances rather than his own future.

“Nothing has changed, but I’m pretty relaxed about the situation,” Wellens told members of the media ahead of his side’s clash with Hull FC this Friday night.

“I’m just focused on helping the team perform and keep winning, and whatever happens down the track happens down the track.

“My main focus has to be on the team performing well at the weekend. Behind-closed-doors conversations will happen at some point, but it’s not something that I’m getting too caught up in now.”

His comments come amid ongoing speculation over his future heading into next season, as he previously disclosed that talks with club CEO Mike Rush and owner Eamonn McManus had begun.

“We’ve been in discussions, not one way or the other, just around obviously the future and what it could potentially look like,” Wellens said earlier this month.

“I’ve got the utmost trust and faith in Mike (Rush, CEO) and Eamonn (McManus, owner) as people and I know that’s reciprocated.

“Honest conversations will be had moving forward and when a decision has been made on where my future lies or any contract situation, we’ll be sure to let you know.”

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Leigh Leopards coach makes ‘angry’ admission amid Super League table pressure verdict

👉🏻 Salford Red Devils suffer fresh player exit as cross-Super League switch confirmed

👉🏻 Salford Red Devils owners provide new update on crucial bridging loan

👉🏻 Ranking every Super League club’s run-in by difficulty: St Helens toughest, Leigh easiest…