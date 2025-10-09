Paul Wellens has expressed his disappointment at not being offered a new contract by St Helens, with his time as the club’s head coach now officially over.

Club legend Wellens was handed the reins at the Totally Wicked Stadium ahead of the 2023 campaign following Kristian Woolf’s departure, the man he had spent time working under as an assistant coach.

Winning the World Club Challenge in his very first competitive game in charge, Wellens went on to guide Saints to two Super League play-off semi-finals as well as a Golden Point defeat at Warrington Wolves in the eliminators back in 2024.

Having only been offered a one-year extension heading into 2025, there has been speculation throughout the year over where his own future was headed, but after their semi-final defeat to Hull KR, the club have now confirmed he has not been offered a new deal.

Paul Wellens’ emotional first words as St Helens departure confirmed

As Saints announced his departure on Thursday afternoon, Wellens reflected fondly on his three-year stint at their helm.

The 45-year-old said: “Following a meeting with the club, I have been informed that they will be looking to appoint a new head coach for the 2026 season.

“Whilst Icm naturally disappointed that my time at the Club will be coming to an end, I also respect that decision and would like to thank Eamonn (McManus, chairman) for his honesty in what I know would have been an extremely difficult conversation.

“We have developed a close working relationship for the best part of 25 years, and despite the difficult nature of such discussions, our friendship remains very much intact.

“I would also like to thank the staff with whom I’ve worked very closely with over my three years as head coach of the club. Your professionalism and work ethic is greatly appreciated, and I know how much the team values the constant support you give them.

“To the players and your families, both past and present, a huge thank you for your hard work, commitment, and dedication.

“Whilst we are in hugely privileged positions, I also understand that to play this game at the highest level requires great sacrifice, and it’s important I place on record my gratitude for those sacrifices.

“Finally, a message to the ardent supporters of this great club, I want to thank you for your unwavering support.

“I have been blown away by the personal interactions I’ve had around this town, genuine people who are caring and supportive in the good moments, but more importantly, when times have become challenging, for that support, I extend a heartfelt thank you.”