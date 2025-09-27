St Helens coach Paul Wellens delivered a passionate response after his side produced one of the greatest comebacks in Super League history on Saturday evening.

The Saints trailed Leeds Rhinos by eight points going into the final few minutes of an engrossing play-off clash at AMT Headingley, before tries from Jon Bennison and Shane Wright somehow ensured the Saints progressed.

Wright’s try came after the hooter and following an incredible passage of play in which the Saints kept the ball alive for almost a minute, as Leeds defenders scrambled to complete a tackle that would have seen them face Hull KR next weekend.

But in the end, the Saints did enough to secure victory as Wright finished a stunning move that has drawn immediate comparisons to the legendary ‘Wide to West’ try back in 2000.

Here is everything Wellens said after the game..

“Ironically when I was in the press conference earlier this week someone reminded me it was 25 years on Monday, it’s almost like it was written in the stars.

“I spoke before the game about having big game pedigree and that’s about understanding moments in big games. To our credit tonight, we weren’t perfect but we stuck to the task and played to the end. That shows you the rewards you can get.”

On his reaction at full-time..

“Sometimes emotions get the better of you but that’s not a bad thing in professional sport. It’s a tough job at times and to get noice moments like that is special. I couldn’t celebrate those moments without the hard work of the players, When the dust settles, we’ve only got into the next round and we’ve another big game next week.”

Did he believe his side had lost?

“Nope. I didn’t, honestly. I loved the way the guys handled that. The easy thing at times is to throw the ball away but we backed ourselves, the opportunity came and for Shane to get a moment like that is incredible.”

On Matty Lees’ half-time departure..

“It’s always a difficult one. Matty is an important player for us but the most important thing is his family and if that means us losing an important player for us, so be it. We ask that bloke to run through brick walls and it’s great that we got the result.”