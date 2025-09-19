Paul Wellens admits that St Helens must bolster their forward pack if they are to compete with Super League’s best in 2026, and has confirmed that they hope to keep hold of Shane Wright beyond the end of the year.

Earlier this week, Saints confirmed the players that would be departing the club come the end of the current campaign.

Forwards James Bell and Joe Batchelor, who are both joining fellow Super League outfit Hull FC, were among them.

Long-serving loose forward Morgan Knowles will also leave the club to join the Dolphins in the NRL, and both Agnatius Paasi and Curtis Sironen’s futures are yet to be resolved.

Paul Wellens drops St Helens recruitment hint as difficulties in market outlined

Saints host Castleford Tigers on Friday night in the final game of the ‘regular’ season, before heading into the play-offs: with a trip to either Leeds Rhinos or Leigh Leopards coming up in the eliminators next weekend.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon in his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with Cas, head coach Wellens discussed all things recruitment, and the need to strengthen the pack.

Wright is on loan from financially-stricken Salford Red Devils, and will make his debut for Saints against the Tigers on Friday night having been injured since he arrived at the Totally Wicked Stadium at the back end of last month.

Wellens said: “It (the 2026 recruitment plan) is one of the reasons we brought Shane Wright in. He’s come in this year, but he’s a player that we’re interested in keeping longer-term if we can.

“Obviously those discussions have got to take place, but it’s quite clearly an area where we need to strengthen as a club.

“I know we’ve got a lot of really good players here and the core of a strong squad, but we do need to strengthen in other areas if we want to remain competitive next year.

“We regularly have meetings around recruitment and try to assemble the best squad possible to be competitive.

“It’s not always that easy, it’s a competitive market out there now.

“There’ll be more clubs in the competition next year and the NRL is expanding, so there’s a lot to factor into it now to make it a lot more difficult than it has been in recent years.”

‘I’m comfortable at the moment, but I’m sat here knowing that we are going to need to strengthen more’

Wellens’ own future is yet to be officially resolved, with his current contract set to expire come the end of 2025.

He has been relaxed about the situation whenever quizzed on it throughout the year, with an announcement expected to be made soon by the club.

On recruitment for next year, he added: “We’re still looking to strengthen and I make no secret of that, that’s where we’re at, at this moment in time.

“We’re continuing to try and build a squad, and we’re also going to promote some young players again as we always do.

“I’m comfortable at the moment, but I’m sat here knowing that we are going to need to strengthen more.”