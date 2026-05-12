Paul Wellens and Sean O’Loughlin land England World Cup roles

Brian McDermott’s coaching staff for the World Cup is beginning to take shape, with two England legends to join him later this year.

Love Rugby League can exclusively reveal that Sean O’Loughlin and Paul Wellens will be part of the setup when England head to Australia later this year after being asked to assist McDermott in the tournament in the Autumn.

O’Loughlin, a current assistant coach at Wigan Warriors, made 36 appearances for England and Great Britain during his playing career and has transitioned into coaching with the Warriors, where he made 458 appearances, winning four Super League titles in the process.

Wellens left St Helens at the end of last season after three seasons as head coach and is now coaching in the NRL, acting as an assistant coach for North Queensland Cowboys. A one-club man as a player with Saints, making 499 appearances, he made 31 appearances for England and Great Britain. He was part of England’s coaching staff for several years earlier in his career.

Both were part of the Great Britain side that beat the Kangaroos in Australia back in 2006, the last time either GB or England beat the world champions on their own patch. Wellens memorably scored the opening try in that 23-12 victory.

Further appointments are expected to make up the coaching staff. Sources have suggested that Jon Clarke, the former Warrington Wolves player who is now head of performance for Manly Sea Eagles, is another person who could be part of the staff later this year.

McDermott was appointed as head coach last month, replacing Shaun Wane following last year’s Ashes whitewash defeat. The former Leeds Rhinos head coach, like Wellens, is currently an assistant coach in the NRL, holding a role at Gold Coast Titans having previously worked for Newcastle Knights.

England play Tonga (October 17th) and France (October 24th) in Perth before taking on Papua New Guinea in Wollongong on Friday, October 30th. One team will advance through the group stages and advance straight into the semi-finals. The Final will take place at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, on November 15th.