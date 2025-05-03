Paul Wellens insists he can still make a success of St Helens despite a dismal Magic Weekend defeat to Leeds Rhinos which ended in him being confronted by the club’s baying supporters.

Saints lost 17-4 to the Rhinos at St James’ Park, with their only points on the night coming from a Matt Whitley try.

Trailing 10-0 and having delivered a less than impressive first 40 minutes, Wellens’ side were booed off by the majority of their fans at half-time.

And come the final hooter, boos echoed again, with some Saints supporters sat closer to pitchside level even trying to get at their head coach.

Paul Wellens addresses St Helens job threat following St James’ Park fan confrontation

Wellens was also seen arguing with Jack Welsby, who refused to clap the supporters that remained inside St James’ Park having been booed off.

In a passionate post-match press conference, Wellens said: “I’m going to continue to conduct myself in the right way despite being under a huge amount of pressure.

“What I won’t comment on is that if people want to behave in a certain way, then let them do that, if that’s the way they want to be. I certainly won’t stoop to that level.

“I take full responsibility for where the team’s at. When I took this job all those years ago, I knew what I was getting into.

“You lose two or three games at St Helens and it’s not like every other club. If you lose two or three games at other clubs, a lot of people are quite accepting of it… not here.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way because high expectations and high standards are what makes successful teams.”

The 45-year-old continued: “I feel for the players in some respects because they’re desperate to win a game, and sometimes that shows up. We’re showing we care in the wrong way.

“We lost against Wigan, a derby game on Good Friday which was a great contest. You can lose those games, then we really let ourselves down against Warrington.

“Off the back of that, you’re in what many would deem a ‘crisis’.

“I thought tonight was a big game for us because you win tonight and people start to go, ‘well actually they’re a good side and they’ll be okay’.

“We don’t get the result, and the scrutiny will be on us even more.”

‘I’ve got every confidence and every belief in this group of players that we can be successful’

Saints have now lost five of their last seven games across all competitions, including each of the most recent three to Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and now Leeds.

Having already been dumped out of the Challenge Cup by Warrington, Wellens’ side now have a week without a game – and don’t play again until May 15 when Catalans Dragons visit the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Wellens said: “My job is to support the team and find a way forward. I’ve got every confidence and every belief in this group of players that we can be successful.

“We’re going to have to ride out this tough period.

“It’s going to be a long couple of weeks off the back of a defeat, but we’re going to have to continue to work hard to make improvements.

“I take responsibility for it, but I’m also going to put a lot of responsibility on the players to play their part. We’re all in this together.

“We’re obviously disappointed with the run of results that we’ve got, but I firmly believe we can move forward and move forward well.”