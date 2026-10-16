Paul Vaughan’s surprise role Down Under revealed following Super League exit

Former Super League and NRL forward Paul Vaughan will link up with Australian outfit Junee Diesels for the 2027 season, joining the club as a player-coach.

The move comes following Vaughan’s retirement from professional rugby league at the end of the 2026 Super League season with York Knights.

Across his professional career, the prop made a staggering 330 appearances. 205 of those came in the NRL across spells with Canberra Raiders, St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs, with a further 94 coming through stints at Warrington Wolves and York Knights in Super League.

Around that, he also represented the NSW Blues in six State of Origin matches as well as both the Kangaroos and Italy at Test level, winning a combined eight caps in the process.

Paul Vaughan returns to Australia following retirement as prop lands player-coach role

“Rugby league has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember,” Vaughan said on his retirement. “What started as a childhood dream became a career and a journey I could never have imagined, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived it.

“To my family, teammates, coaches, staff and everyone who has supported me over the years, thank you. You’ve all played a part in a journey I’ll be forever proud of.

“To York Knights, thank you for giving me the opportunity to finish my career doing what I’ve loved since I was a kid. I wish the club, the boys and all the fans nothing but the best moving forward.

“I walk away from the game grateful, proud and with memories and friendships that will last a lifetime. What a ride. Thank you.”

While he will no longer play professional rugby league, Vaughan will remain involved in the sport next season after landing a player-coach role with Junee Diesels, who play in New South Wales’ Group 9 Rugby League competition.

“The Junee Diesels are thrilled to welcome former NRL player Paul Vaughan to the club for the 2027 season,” they wrote on social media.

“Paul comes to the club with priceless experience and knowledge. This is the season you don’t want to miss. Working alongside our first-grade coach, Damian Willis, Paul will bring guidance to those on and off the field. We are excited to see Paul lead the team up the middle.

“Welcome to the Diesels, Paul.”

He is not the only ex-Super League player to move into local rugby league in Australia next year, either, with ex-St Helens, Catalans Dragons and England winger Tommy Makinson joining Coffs Harbour Comets as a player-coach.