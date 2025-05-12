Warrington Wolves are determined to keep Paul Vaughan at the club in 2026, Sam Burgess has confirmed – with the club seemingly set to offer him a new deal.

Vaughan was arguably the game’s outstanding player on Sunday as the Wire booked their place in next month’s Challenge Cup final.

The prop led from the front as Warrington defeated Leigh Leopards 21-14 to ensure they will face Hull KR at Wembley in three weeks – the first time the two teams have met in a cup final since 1905.

Vaughan is one of several Warrington stars off-contract at the end of the season. The 34-year-old’s deal expires in a few months but Burgess has insisted that the club are doing ‘everything’ in their power to keep him as they prepare to table a deal.

Burgess told reporters: “He’s been brilliant all year but today he really took the game by the scruff of the neck early and dragged the team forward. We’re doing everything to keep him.”

However, whether Vaughan remains or not is up in the air. He told the BBC in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s win that he isn’t sure how much time he has left at the highest level of the sport.

That has hinted at a possible exit later this year – but the Wolves are intent on keeping him if they can. Vaughan said: “Seeing all the boys put in so much effort in. It’s a great effort from the boys who have been working so hard.

“We’ve been under pressure with some injuries the last couple of weeks but the boys have grown a strong bond and we’re ready to get our season rolling now

“Sam said something to me that resonated before the game. We were playing for such a big prize at the end of today and I don’t know how much time I got left. I just don’t want to let these opportunities go to waste.”

👉🏻 Super League-linked NRL forward makes decision on future for 2026