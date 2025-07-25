Paul Vaughan explains shock York move as Warrington Wolves exit confirmed

Paul Vaughan says his move to York is one which is made through excitement for a new challenge, with his departure from Warrington Wolves now confirmed.

Vaughan, who turned 34 back in April, will link up with Championship outfit York ahead of the 2026 campaign having penned a lucrative deal at the LNER Community Stadium.

Off-contract at Warrington, where he’s spent the last three seasons, the prop had at one point looked likely to pen a new deal with the Wolves.

But instead, he will leave the Super League club in a few months time, with his future officially sealed.

‘I’m looking forward to linking up with the group, connecting with the fans, and being part of what’s building at York’

York – who are hoping to break into Super League themselves sooner rather than later via the IMG gradings system – announced the veteran’s signing on Friday afternoon.

He said: “After speaking with Clint (Goodchild, chairman), I was really impressed by his energy, passion and vision for the club.

“Our conversation left me excited about this move which will be great, not just for me, but for my family as well.

“Joining the Knights represents at new challenge in a different way for me.

“I bring a wealth of leadership to the club and I’m looking forward to linking up with the group, connecting with the fans, and being part of what’s building at York.”

Canberra-born Vaughan amassed more than 200 NRL appearances before his move to Warrington, donning a shirt at first-grade level Down Under for the Raiders as well as both St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs.

With representative honours on his CV for the Kangaroos and Italy as well as New South Wales, York head coach Mark Applegarth expressed his own excitement, saying: “We’re delighted to have a player of Paul’s quality over the line.

“In my opinion, he’s still one of the best props in Super League. It’s a real statement signing made by the club.

“As a coach, I’m looking forward to getting a real genuine leader of the pack. He leads by actions too.

“After speaking with him, he’s coming for the right reasons and I think it will help push York to the next level.”

‘His influence will be felt across the entire group as we continue to build something special here in York’

Having joined Warrington ahead of the 2022 campaign, he’s featured 76 times in their colours across all competitions to date, scoring nine tries. Two Challenge Cup final appearances are included in that.

York chairman Goodchild added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Paul Vaughan to the Club.

“Paul has a wealth of experience at the highest level, but more importantly, he brings leadership, professionalism, and the kind of cultural impact that will help drive our club forward.

“His influence will be felt across the entire group, on and off the field, as we continue to build something special here in York.

We’re proud to welcome Paul and his family to our city and our club.”

