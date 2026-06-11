St Helens legend Paul Sculthorpe has hit out at the club’s recruitment policy, questioning the ‘standard’ of some of the recent signings.

Sculthorpe featured more than 260 times for Saints between 1998 and 2008, winning a glut of major honours as well as individual accolades.

His silverware haul included four Grand Final triumphs and two World Club Challenges alongside being crowned the Man of Steel in back-to-back years in 2001 and 2002.

Now 48, the England and Great Britain icon has been critical of Saints at different stages throughout 2026, and appearing as a pundit on Sky Sports for Thursday night’s clash against Warrington Wolves, he was asked to expand on his thoughts.

‘Some of the players are maybe not Saints standard players’

Saints made the loan of Shane Wright a permanent move ahead of 2026 alongside signing Jacob Host, David Klemmer, Jacob Douglas, Joe Shorrocks, Jackson Hastings and Nene Macdonald.

England international forward Morgan Knowles headlined their list of departures, joining the Dolphins over in the NRL.

Sculthorpe said: “I’ve been a bit critical of Saints this year, and I think a lot of it is to do with recruitment, that’s come down to performances.

“Some of the players are maybe not Saints standard players.

“They lost Morgan Knowles… Jackson Hastings has come in and has certainly stabilised performances and organisation.”

Halfway through his first season in the role, head coach Paul Rowley has guided Saints to fourth spot on the Super League ladder.

Having won every home league game so far this term, another victory over Warrington at the BrewDog Stadium on Thursday night would move the Red V into joint-top spot.

Another former Saint in the shape of Jon Wilkin on Sky however added: “It’s a really interesting discussion point, (whether Saints can win the competition), I think the league table is telling some porkies at the minute.

“It’s really hard to distinguish where teams should be.

“St Helens are better now points wise than where they were last year, and that has to be said, but they’ve limped over the line.

“If you look at their performances against the top six sides in league and cup, they’ve only managed to win two out of six games.

“The trepidation on the terraces comes from the fact they know in those big games, Saints haven’t got it done.”