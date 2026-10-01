Paul Rowley’s NRL move nears as St Helens situation ‘formally’ resolved

Paul Rowley’s pathway to his next coaching role has now been cleared, with him formally leaving St Helens.

Rowley left his post as Saints’ head coach just 19 games into the 2026 season, with his exit coming on the eve of their clash with Wigan Warriors, but he was still retained as an employee of the club across the rest of the 2026 season on gardening leave.

However, his time at St Helens has now ‘formally’ come to an end, with the club confirming he has now left.

“St. Helens R.F.C. confirms that Paul Rowley has now formally left the Club,” the club said in a brief statement.

“The Club would like to thank Paul for his efforts whilst at St.Helens and wish him the best of luck for his future endeavours.”

Rowley’s exit now marks the full changing of the club’s coaching ticket from last season, with both Eamon O’Carroll taking up the defence coach role at Welsh rugby union side Scarlets while LoveRugbyLeague understands Briers is joining NRL expansion side Perth Bears.

Path clears for Paul Rowley’s next job amid NRL links

His now-confirmed exit from the club also paves the way for Rowley to land his next coaching job for 2027, and he is not short of options.

Rowley has been one of the leading contenders to take over the vacant Castleford Tigers head coach role since the departure of Ryan Carr earlier this year; however, he could also find himself in the NRL.

According to reports down under, Rowley is also an option to take up an assistant coach role at the Wests Tigers under Benji Marshall, following the departure of former assistant John Morris.

A move to the Tigers would also come amid a review of their men’s program, too, with the club finishing 15th in the NRL in 2026.

“We’re currently working through a review of our men’s program – which is standard practice after any season – led by our Senior Manager of NRL, Pat Richards,” said Wests Tigers CEO Shaun Mielekamp.

“It’s a process that will look at all elements of our program and set the foundations for the 2027 season and beyond.”

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