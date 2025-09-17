Paul Rowley’s emotional 512-word response on Salford Red Devils future as own destiny addressed

Salford boss Paul Rowley says he’s ‘in for an emotional night’ as they conclude their Super League campaign, with his and the Red Devils’ futures very much still up in the air.

Rowley arrived at The Brick Community Stadium ahead of the 2022 campaign, and led Salford to two play-off finishes in his first three seasons at the helm.

This year though, he – and all at the club – have been completely hamstrung by financial problems which have plagued not only their campaign, but their future.

A winding-up petition relating to more than £7000,000 of owed funds has twice been adjourned, and the case will return to court on October 29.

With the bridging loan that has been promised for months by the Red Devils’ under-fire owners still not in their possession, the prospect of the club being wound up looms.

‘I think it’ll be a strange night in many respects… nobody knows what’s next’

Salford’s final game of a horrific Super League campaign – which has seen them use more than 70 different players – comes on Friday night as they host play-off contenders Wakefield Trinity.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, head coach Rowley said: “I think it’ll be a strange night in many respects.

“With it being a night fixture, you tidy up, do your bits, speak to the press after, and then you kind of just go home.

“Nobody knows what’s next, so there really is no ‘tomorrow attitude’, so to speak. It’s going to be very strange, but this job, this sport and this profession is very much like that.

It’s probably the hardest bit about sport, you get best friends and lose friends very often. It’s going to be a sad end to the evening on Friday, but we’ll enjoy every minute until that moment comes.”

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Salford have not submitted an application to remain in Super League for 2026, meaning being ranked among the game’s top 12 clubs by IMG is their only hope of retaining their top-flight status, with that appearing highly unlikely given their financial woes.

Rowley addressed that matter, saying: “I read it (the announcement of the applicants) just like you did, I wasn’t involved in that process.

“That’s the short answer, and to elaborate, I’d probably be talking myself into something that I wasn’t involved with.”

‘I’ll keep an open mind on everything, I’ll let everything pan out and then play with the cards that I’ve been dealt at that particular time’

Former Leigh and Toronto Wolfpack boss Rowley had been set to move up into a Director of Rugby role come 2026, with assistant Kurt Haggerty the man who would take charge.

Haggerty departed the club at the beginning of this month though, and Rowley has publicly admitted on plenty of occasions that he’s unsure on his own future.

That remains the case now, as he explained: “I’ll have two weeks to give my head a rest and I’ll be bouncing. I’ve got a really open mind, I’m dead chilled.

I’ll get to that finish line, that was my objective, and I’ll recover quickly to see what the future brings.

“I’ll keep an open mind on everything, I’ll let everything pan out and then play with the cards that I’ve been dealt at that particular time.

“I know it’s sometimes hard to believe, but I really have taken it a day at a time and that’s how I’ll continue to do so.

“I’ll see what’s out there or see what’s in here, see how this pans out. Nobody’s got a crystal ball, but I’m quite open-minded to everything: here or wherever.

“My concern is getting these lads to the finish line and then Salford lining up, however that looks, next year and representing the city in the way it should do.

“I’m interested in everything, I just want Salford to be alive. What league are we in? What will our budget be? There are so many questions, but all of these are irrelevant if the money doesn’t drop.

“The money just needs to drop one way or the other. All of the focus needs to be on having a club, the club’s bigger than everybody… me, any player, the club is the only thing that matters.

‘I’ve made no decisions at all, my only decision is to give my best to this club… I’ve got faith in myself and that things happen for a reason’

Having turned 50 in March, Rowley has not been short of admirers during his stint at Salford.

The ex-England international is known to have been approached by both Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos last year before they appointed John Cartwright and Brad Arthur respectively.

Rowley continued: “I’ve made no decisions at all, my only decision is to give my best to this club.

“I’m contracted to this club, and I wouldn’t let my mind drift anywhere else.

“It’s been an emotional season, we’ve been on an emotional journey, and I’m up for an emotional night on Friday.

“I can’t give anything less than 100% to this cause at the minute and then when I get a chance to take a breath, then I can make some choices or decisions.

“There might not be choices, but I can work out my path and what that will be.

“But I’ve got faith in myself and that things happen for a reason. I’m weirdly chilled, but I guess that’s because I’ve got a good support network around me.

“I don’t want to have those great distractions, my head is just on doing the right thing for this club.”

