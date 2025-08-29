Paul Rowley’s emotional 183-word reaction to historic Salford Red Devils win

Salford head coach Paul Rowley believes there is still life in the crisis-stricken Red Devils, following their heroic 25-12 win over Warrington Wolves.

The win is just their third of the season in Super League, but it comes following a mass overhaul of their playing squad in recent weeks. Ryan Brierley, Ethan Ryan, Chris Hill, Chris Hankinson, Joe Shorrocks and most recently Shane Wright have all departed the Salford Community Stadium in recent weeks, while their round 22 fixture against Wakefield Trinity was postponed due to player safety concerns.

Elsewhere, the club have also loaned in a new crop of players from across the English system, with the likes of Jack Walker, Rowan Milnes, Louix Gorman, Neil Tchamambe and Leon Ruan debuting in the past two fixtures.

‘There’s soul in this club’

“I’m emotional, really,” head coach Rowley told Sky Sports following the win. “I was emotional last week at the Leigh game, it’s because of the fans who are just connecting everyone.

“There’s life in this club, there’s soul in this club. That’s pretty important to our game, a game that prides itself on giving kids an opportunity. These boys and this club, this is what rugby league is about. And those guys right here, the supporters.”

“It’s about the fans, this win is all about Salford showing what Salford’s got, the soul and the spirit. There’s so much soul in this club, and they bring a lot. I can’t thank the fans and the players enough.”

“It’s got spirit, it’s alive and kicking,” he continued. “It’s been an awful year, nobody can deny that, but last week I got to chat a little bit more about rugby and today I’ve not got sympathy and everyone’s talking about rugby.

“That’s what I want to do. I want to compete, these boys want to compete, the fans want to compete. It’s a proud city full of proud people, and it’s been a good day.”

While there might not be a light at the end of the tunnel just yet for Salford, with their financial troubles very much ongoing and an HMRC hearing in the coming days as well, this win will hopefully give the fans, players and staff something to smile about.

