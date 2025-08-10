Salford boss Paul Rowley insists he has to keep believing there is light at the end of the tunnel for the Red Devils, but says it is their supporters who he – and his squad – keep turning up for.

The Red Devils have been in a financial crisis since last November which has seen the club continually stripped of its assets, namely players.

Chris Hill, Chris Hankinson, Jack Ormondroyd and club captain Ryan Brierley all departed this week to take the number of exits during the campaign up into double figures.

More are expected to follow, and that left Rowley needing to cobble a squad together for Sunday’s trip to Hull FC, which ended in an 80-6 defeat having had ten loanees in their 18.

Paul Rowley’s defiant ‘belief’ message after latest Salford Red Devils thrashing

The RFL granted Salford special dispensation to have more loan players in their squad than usual, and if they hadn’t, the Red Devils would not have been able to raise a squad.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match at the MKM Stadium, head coach Rowley said: “I’m just sad, to be honest. It was a tough watch. There’s nothing fun about that.

“It’s tough to see light at the minute, but you’ve got to keep believing.

“The ownership group say there’s light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s tough, I’ve got to say.

“That’s not my team, that’s a bunch of loan players drafted in… they’ve bent and twisted the rules so we could fulfil fixtures.

“It’s a rubbish situation, it’s sad, I feel for everybody.”

The Red Devils are expected to lose their spot in Super League as a result of the IMG gradings, but the stark reality is that there’s no certainty they will still exist as a club come autumn as things stand.

Rowley continued: “I’ve got to believe that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“When you look at the fans, I represent them. It’s a burden and a privilege in equal measures, we’re here for them.

“I’ve been here for the lads, but Ryan (Brierley) and Jack (Ormondroyd) leaving has been a big hit for me personally, it’s tough, I can’t lie.”